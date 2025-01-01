We have compiled the F1 2025 driver heights for you into one handy place – as the sport sees a significant difference in height among its drivers.

Height has been thought to matter in Formula 1 for a long time, as taller drivers are naturally heavier and have sometimes struggled in years gone by to fit in the cockpit. There is a significant portion of the grid that comes in at above the 1.82m (6ft) mark in 2025, though measures have been taken in recent years to help the welfare of taller drivers and level the playing field.

Who is the tallest driver in F1?

Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon are the tallest drivers on the F1 grid in the 2025 season, both standing at 1.86 metres tall, with Mercedes’ George Russell one centimetre shorter.

Haas and Sauber are due to have the tallest combined driver line-ups between them, with Ocon being partnered by Oliver Bearman (1.84m), with the Sauber duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto both standing at 1.84m each.

To try and remove the advantage of being a smaller, lighter driver, a minimum cockpit weight of 80kg was introduced in 2019 to include a driver, their race suit, shoes and helmet – and for anyone who came in under that weight, teams would add ballast to ensure this was up to weight elsewhere.

An additional 2kg is being added to this weight in 2025 under the bracket of driver welfare, to ensure taller, heavier drivers are a healthy weight to race.

Who is the shortest driver in F1?

Yuki Tsunoda stands as the shortest driver in Formula 1 in the 2025 season, at 1.59 metres (or 5 feet 3 inches), with his new VCARB team-mate Isack Hadjar now becoming the second-shortest driver on the grid at 1.67m (5’6”).

Like Haas and Sauber, this will inadvertently make life slightly easier for the Racing Bulls crew in 2025, by having drivers of similar height to tailor the cockpits to their requirements.

More information about the F1 2025 drivers

👉 F1 2025 drivers by age: From the oldest to the youngest

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

Is there a minimum height for F1?

There is no official minimum height requirement listed in the regulations to be a Formula 1 driver, with Article 12.1.1 of the FIA’s Technical Regulations stating the cockpit has a requirement of being “the volume that accommodates the driver.”

Who is the tallest F1 driver in history?

Hans-Joachim Stuck is widely reported to be the tallest Formula 1 driver in history, standing at 1.94 metres (or 6 feet 4 inches), with the German having competed in the sport between 1974 and 1979.

Since the turn of the millennium, the late Justin Wilson was the tallest driver to have competed in the 21st century, having stood at 1.93 metres.

F1 2025 driver heights: The full rundown

[In height order]

Alex Albon – 1.86m

Esteban Ocon – 1.86m

George Russell – 1.85m

Oliver Bearman – 1.84m

Gabriel Bortoleto – 1.84m

Nico Hulkenberg – 1.84m

Jack Doohan – 1.83m

Lance Stroll – 1.82m

Max Verstappen – 1.81m

Charles Leclerc – 1.80m

Oscar Piastri – 1.78m

Carlos Sainz – 1.78m

Pierre Gasly – 1.77m

Lewis Hamilton – 1.74m

Liam Lawson – 1.74m

Andrea Kimi Antonelli – 1.72m

Fernando Alonso – 1.71m

Lando Norris – 1.70m

Isack Hadjar – 1.67m

Yuki Tsunoda – 1.59m

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?