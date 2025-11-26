Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a new worry for Oscar Piastri after McLaren’s double disqualification in Las Vegas as Mercedes race engineer Peter Bonnington slams a “complete BS” Mercedes penalty.

With Ross Brawn weighing in on Lewis Hamilton’s woes at Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel offering a clue to his next plans, here’s today’s roundup…

Oscar Piastri to take McLaren wingman role after Las Vegas GP DSQ?

McLaren’s double disqualification at the Las Vegas Grand Prix could force the team to impose team orders for the final two races of F1 2025, PlanetF1.com’s Michelle Foster writes.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were excluded after a post-race investigation in Nevada, leaving the latter 24 points behind his teammate and level on points with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in third.

Foster believes the time has come for McLaren to call time on Piastri’s title hopes and prioritise Norris to keep Verstappen at arm’s length.

Bono criticises ‘complete BS’ penalty in untelevised Las Vegas GP team radio

Untelevised Mercedes team radio from the Las Vegas Grand Prix has revealed the moment Peter Bonnington described Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s five-second penalty for a false start as “complete BS.”

Antonelli overcame a penalty to finish an eventual third in Nevada after the McLaren drivers were disqualified.

Bonnington, best known as Hamilton’s race engineer throughout his Mercedes spell, made his feelings clear over team radio at the chequered flag.

Ross Brawn delivers Lewis Hamilton assessment amid Ferrari woes

Ross Brawn, the legendary Ferrari technical director, has expressed his confidence that Lewis Hamilton will overcome his current struggles.

Yet he believes the new F1 2026 rules will be crucial to the seven-time world champion’s hopes of a successful career at Maranello.

Brawn played an instrumental role in Michael Schumacher’s success at Ferrari before signing Hamilton for Mercedes at the end of 2012.

Sebastian Vettel drops new hint over potential racing return

Sebastian Vettel has refused to rule out a potential return to racing in the future.

And he has confirmed that he held talks with Porsche after testing the German manufacturer’s hypercar in early 2024.

Vettel has not raced competitively since retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.

Red Bull pokes fun at McLaren over Las Vegas DSQ

The official Instagram account of Red Bull’s sim racing team has poked fun at McLaren’s double disqualification at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, offering some “friendly advice” to its rival.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified for excessive skid-block wear – a common hazard in the current ground-effect era – in Las Vegas.

Red Bull and McLaren have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry over recent years.

