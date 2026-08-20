It’s time to recap all the big F1 news of the day as our own Thomas Maher was present at media day of the Dutch Grand Prix – with plenty of talking points for both on and off-track matters.

Another significant piece of the driver market fell into place, and Aston Martin has been the recipient of further investment. Let’s take a look.

F1 news: Max Verstappen commits to Red Bull

In the big news of the morning, it was announced Max Verstappen had penned a two-year contract extension as a Red Bull driver, extending his stay with the team until 2030.

Much was said about whether or not he may choose to depart the Milton Keynes-based team, but he has ultimately chosen to stay where he is and continue with his “second family.”

Read more: Max Verstappen future set with major contract announcement

Verstappen: ‘Retirement more likely than team switch’

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Verstappen admitted that retirement had been more on his mind than changing teams, such was his feeling about the 2026 regulations.

However, after positive talks with both Formula 1 and the FIA along the way, he is hopeful the sport will slowly move in the right direction, before a potential switch to V8 power in the years to come.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes key admission in F1 career decision

Aston Martin receives major new investment

As first reported by PlanetF1.com prior to the announcement, Aston Martin has welcomed NFL franchise owner, and part-owner of Crystal Palace FC, Woody Johnson on board as vice chairman.

He has bought in with a significant minority stake, which in turn values the team at approximately $3.5 billion [£25.6bn].

Read more: American NFL billionaire buys major stake in Aston Martin F1 team

Honda talks new power unit as key weekend arrives

Sticking with Aston, Honda’s chief engineer, Shintaro Orihara, started his media session by holding up a sign with a smile asking for no questions about whether or not more power would equal more lap time.

He did, though, explain how the manufacturer wants to make ‘good steps’ with Aston Martin this weekend, and that early signs are that everything has worked as expected.

Read more: Honda sets expectations ahead of ‘new spec’ Aston Martin update

Yuki Tsunoda called away from holiday for race return

Finally, Yuki Tsunoda admitted he has been “dying” to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, having been on the sidelines as Red Bull’s reserve this season.

He had been sunning himself on holiday for a day before getting the call to come back to the factory when hearing of Isack Hadjar’s injury, and this may light the fire for a push for a 2027 return.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda was ‘dying’ for F1 race return