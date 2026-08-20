ZANDVOORT – Liam Lawson hopes to make the most of the “unique situation” at the Dutch Grand Prix and admitted driving a Red Bull will feel “very foreign” to him.

Lawson is stepping in for Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar at the Dutch Grand Prix after the Frenchman injured his wrist in the lead up to the event.

Liam Lawson faces Red Bull challenge at Dutch Grand Prix

The New Zealander was chosen over rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad and Red Bull reserve, Yuki Tsunoda, to race alongside Max Verstappen having enjoyed a strong year so far at Racing Bulls.

He landed in the UK earlier this week expecting to undertake race preparations as normal before being told on Tuesday by Racing Bulls team boss, Alan Permane, that he would be re-promoted to Red Bull in Hadjar’s absence in Zandvoort.

Having spent all of 2026 driving a Racing Bulls machine, with both teams operating independently of each other on a competitive basis, Lawson acknowledged it will be no easy feat to jump straight into a Red Bull and perform – especially with only one practice session available.

With a two-race stint as a Red Bull driver at the start of 2025 prior to a swift switch back to its sister team, Lawson is looking to make the most of the chance given to him, heading back to the team with more races under his belt.

In doing so, he becomes the only driver to have raced for Red Bull, then dropped back to its sister team, to then make the switch back again – albeit on a temporary basis.

“I know I’m coming in for this weekend, and in a unique situation, to try and maximise one weekend,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com and others ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“It’s very different to being in your own car, being in your own team. At the same time, I’ve had a lot of races since then, Formula 1 as well, so learned a huge amount, and I’d like to try and take as much of that into this weekend as I can, but it’s for sure going to be interesting.

“Obviously, it’s a tough track. Weather’s going to be very interesting as well, so let’s see.”

Despite Racing Bulls’ own performance putting it at the top of the midfield in the Constructors’ fight, only one place behind Red Bull in the standings, the 111-point gap highlights the gulf in performance and expectations when getting behind the wheel.

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Having only had a short time to learn what the RB22 can do, and only one free practice hour in which to prepare himself for Sprint qualifying, Lawson knows he will be in for a difficult challenge.

“At least the power unit is the same, so that’s one thing that should hopefully help things,” he said, “but in terms of the car itself, they’re completely different, so that’s going to be for sure a challenge.

“It’s just the nature of a Sprint weekend having one practice session. I’m pretty aware that it’s going to be definitely a lot to build up to, and to start, it’s probably going to feel very foreign. I’m sure it’s going to be quite tough.”

The Dutch GP will also offer a chance for the 24-year-old to showcase his talents behind a close-to-frontrunning car at Zandvoort, at a time when his future in Formula 1 beyond the end of 2026 remains uncertain.

Admitting he does not yet have “clarity” on what the F1 2027 holds, Lawson acknowledged the opportunity to prove himself in different machinery brings with it its own pressure, but also an element of excitement.

“Not so much the pressure of it, just the fact that it’s in some ways exciting to be given an opportunity like this,” he replied when asked if he felt extra pressure being back at Red Bull this weekend.

“For me, I feel like I’ve done a good job this year. Over the season, it’s been strong.

“We’re in a good position in the championship. I’d love to try and maximise that weekend and keep that consistency running, even if it’s in a different car.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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