F1 news: Lewis Hamilton makes Almave announcement

After weeks of speculation, and fears he could be about to announce his F1 retirement, the cat is out of the bag for Lewis Hamilton’s much-debated ‘08.08’ announcement.

And no, he’s not quitting the sport. Instead, he’s debuting a new addition to the beverage line-up at Almave, a company co-founded by Hamilton to create “the first premium non-alcoholic blue agave spirit.” It’s called Almave Humo.

F1 news: Bernie Ecclestone savages Lewis Hamilton

Presented with the rumour of a team takeover alongside Christian Horner, Bernie Ecclestone responded with a brutal quip involving Lewis Hamilton.

It was put to Ecclestone – the former F1 chief – that rumour has it he and Horner are considering joining forces to buy a stake in Alpine. Sky F1 informed Ecclestone of that rumour, and he responded by quipping that Hamilton is more likely to become an eight-time World Champion than that happening.

F1 news: Guenther Steiner rumours brought to a halt

Tech3 MotoGP team owner Herve Poncharal has denied claims he has sold his team to Guenther Steiner.

Reports that the ex-Haas F1 boss had acquired the team circulated over the Hungarian GP weekend, however, Poncharal has dismissed the suggestion.

F1 news: American fans gain new details in F1 broadcast rights negotiation

Formula One Management boss Stefano Domenicali has offered insight into discussions surrounding F1’s next broadcast agreement in the United States.

Domenicali revealed that F1TV will feature prominently as it looks to open up the sport among a growing fanbase.

