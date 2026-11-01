Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 – F1 race results (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)
Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 19th round of the F1 2026 season.
Max Verstappen has won the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, but it’s Kimi Antonelli celebrating most, as the Italian driver has won his maiden world title by finishing in third place.
F1 results: Mexico City Grand Prix 2026
What are the F1 results from the Mexico City Grand Prix 2026?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71 LAPS
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.799
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+4.006
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+10.707
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+11.778
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+12.263
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+19.475
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+20.204
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+20.899
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+21.483
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+22.041
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+22.503
|13
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+25.373
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+27.562
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+28.638
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+29.977
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+30.695
|OUT
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|DNF
|OUT
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
|OUT
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|OUT
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|OUT
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
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