Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 19th round of the F1 2026 season.

Max Verstappen has won the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, but it’s Kimi Antonelli celebrating most, as the Italian driver has won his maiden world title by finishing in third place.

F1 results: Mexico City Grand Prix 2026

What are the F1 results from the Mexico City Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 71 LAPS 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.799 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +4.006 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +10.707 5 Lando Norris McLaren +11.778 6 George Russell Mercedes +12.263 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +19.475 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +20.204 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +20.899 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +21.483 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +22.041 12 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +22.503 13 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +25.373 14 Alex Albon Williams +27.562 15 Carlos Sainz Williams +28.638 16 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +29.977 17 Sergio Perez Cadillac +30.695 OUT Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls DNF OUT Oliver Bearman Haas DNF OUT Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF OUT Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF OUT Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF

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