Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 – F1 race results (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)

Turn 1 of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 19th round of the F1 2026 season.

Max Verstappen has won the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, but it’s Kimi Antonelli celebrating most, as the Italian driver has won his maiden world title by finishing in third place.

F1 results: Mexico City Grand Prix 2026

What are the F1 results from the Mexico City Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 71 LAPS
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.799
3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +4.006
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +10.707
5 Lando Norris McLaren +11.778
6 George Russell Mercedes +12.263
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +19.475
8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +20.204
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +20.899
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +21.483
11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +22.041
12 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +22.503
13 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +25.373
14 Alex Albon Williams +27.562
15 Carlos Sainz Williams +28.638
16 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +29.977
17 Sergio Perez Cadillac +30.695
OUT Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls DNF
OUT Oliver Bearman Haas DNF
OUT Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF
OUT Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF
OUT Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF

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