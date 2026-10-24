Here is a rundown of the complete F1 results from FP3 at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, as the drivers prepare for qualifying later on Saturday.

Charles Leclerc had topped both Friday sessions in Austin and, after a huge 207 lap times were deleted, the FIA took action ahead of Saturday to widen track limits at several corners, and looked to reduce the level of bumpiness heading into Turn 19.

F1 results: FP3, United States Grand Prix 2026

Lewis Hamilton topped the session for Ferrari, with Max Verstappen second and Charles Leclerc third, with Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell rounding out the top five.

Oscar Piastri took sixth for McLaren, with Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg seventh, ahead of Lando Norris in eighth, Pierre Gasly ninth for Alpine and Isack Hadjar in 10th for Red Bull, though his best time was set on medium tyres.

Outside the top 10, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were 11th and 12th for Racing Bulls, Gabriel Bortoleto was 13th for Audi, Oliver Bearman was 14th for Haas and Franco Colapinto took 15th for Alpine.

Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 20, with the Cadillac duo of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas ranking 21st and 22nd respectively.

United States Grand Prix qualifying gets underway from 4pm local time in Austin [10pm UK].

What are the F1 results from FP3 at the United States Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Best Lap Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.893 – 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.061 +0.168 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.127 +0.234 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:35.196 +0.303 5 George Russell Mercedes 1:35.381 +0.488 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:35.531 +0.638 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:35.591 +0.698 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1:35.706 +0.813 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:35.904 +1.011 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:35.930 +1.037 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:35.931 +1.038 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:36.081 +1.188 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:36.176 +1.283 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:36.235 +1.342 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:36.251 +1.358 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.455 +1.562 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:36.742 +1.849 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.131 +2.238 19 Alex Albon Williams 1:37.668 +2.775 20 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:37.711 +2.818 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:37.884 +2.991 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:38.765 +3.872

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