United States Grand Prix 2026 – F1 FP3 results (Circuit of The Americas)
Here is a rundown of the complete F1 results from FP3 at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, as the drivers prepare for qualifying later on Saturday.
Charles Leclerc had topped both Friday sessions in Austin and, after a huge 207 lap times were deleted, the FIA took action ahead of Saturday to widen track limits at several corners, and looked to reduce the level of bumpiness heading into Turn 19.
F1 results: FP3, United States Grand Prix 2026
Lewis Hamilton topped the session for Ferrari, with Max Verstappen second and Charles Leclerc third, with Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell rounding out the top five.
Oscar Piastri took sixth for McLaren, with Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg seventh, ahead of Lando Norris in eighth, Pierre Gasly ninth for Alpine and Isack Hadjar in 10th for Red Bull, though his best time was set on medium tyres.
Outside the top 10, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were 11th and 12th for Racing Bulls, Gabriel Bortoleto was 13th for Audi, Oliver Bearman was 14th for Haas and Franco Colapinto took 15th for Alpine.
Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 20, with the Cadillac duo of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas ranking 21st and 22nd respectively.
United States Grand Prix qualifying gets underway from 4pm local time in Austin [10pm UK].
What are the F1 results from FP3 at the United States Grand Prix 2026?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Best Lap
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:34.893
|–
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35.061
|+0.168
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:35.127
|+0.234
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:35.196
|+0.303
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:35.381
|+0.488
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:35.531
|+0.638
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:35.591
|+0.698
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:35.706
|+0.813
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:35.904
|+1.011
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:35.930
|+1.037
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:35.931
|+1.038
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:36.081
|+1.188
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:36.176
|+1.283
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:36.235
|+1.342
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:36.251
|+1.358
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:36.455
|+1.562
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:36.742
|+1.849
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:37.131
|+2.238
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:37.668
|+2.775
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:37.711
|+2.818
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:37.884
|+2.991
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:38.765
|+3.872
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