Mercedes reportedly impress as Day 3 of Barcelona testing draws to a close

Unofficial timings suggest Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli both clocked fast times and plenty of mileage around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday.

While official information from the circuit is sparse, given the behind-closed-doors nature of this shakedown week, multiple reports suggest Antonelli lapped faster than anyone in testing so far, with he and Russell both towards the top of the timesheets on Day 3.

Mercedes build up mileage and fastest testing times in Barcelona – unofficial

After only Red Bull and Ferrari took to the circuit on a rain-lashed day in Barcelona on Tuesday, six teams took to the circuit for the third day of running – with the McLaren MCL40 making its debut and reigning World Champion, Lando Norris, taking the wheel.

Having run on Monday, Mercedes, Haas, Audi, Racing Bulls and Alpine all headed out on track on a dryer day all round, though that was not without stoppages.

After its early runs, Audi had a stoppage at Turns 9 and 10, prompting a red flag, before a second red flag later in the morning as Haas’ Oliver Bearman was also recovered.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, who celebrates his 50th birthday on Wednesday, admitted the morning session was “a bit frustrating”, but said any issues were “nothing scary” from the team’s perspective.

In better news for both teams, however, both Audi and Haas are said to have returned to the circuit to compile more running later in the day.

https://twitter.com/F1/status/2016548783836844228/

At the lunch interval, Alpine was public in stating Franco Colapinto completed 56 laps in the morning session, before handing over to Pierre Gasly for the afternoon’s running, who is believed to have taken Alpine – running Mercedes power this season – towards three figures for the day.

Mercedes themselves, meanwhile, appeared to have a relatively trouble-free morning with multiple reports suggesting George Russell compiled 92 laps in the morning, more than one-and-a-half race distances around Barcelona, clocking a reported 1:17.580 as his quickest time before handing over to teammate, Kimi Antonelli.

More about F1 2026 ‘Shakedown Week’ in Barcelona

Is Barcelona testing blackout doing F1’s engineering excellence a disservice?

What are those flashing mirror lights on F1 2026 cars? FIA explains

Russell’s benchmark was said to have been bettered by Antonelli in the afternoon session, however, clocking a reported 1:17.362 as the Silver Arrows compiled more than 130 laps between them.

Norris had clocked 33 laps heading into the final part of the day, with McLaren undertaking their first shakedown session of the week in a blacked-out livery as their official colour scheme is not due to be released until 9 February.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Arvid Lindblad was on track for Racing Bulls in the morning, after Liam Lawson was behind the wheel for the team’s first full day of running.

However, a third red flag of the day was reported to have been deployed in the afternoon for Racing Bulls stopping, also receiving a lift back to the pit lane.

Given the cautious nature of pre-season testing, teams can choose to stop for any number of reasons on track, so as to curb issues before they become a problem.

There was news away from the circuit, however, with reports having suggested the Aston Martin AMR26 had been in transit to Barcelona, with the team having revealed recently it aims to take part in the final two days of shakedown running.

Williams, the only team due to be absent from the whole week in Barcelona, also confirmed the FW48 has passed the requisite tests to take to the track and will be ready to join the grid come Bahrain testing in a fortnight’s time, having already conducted Virtual Track Testing [VTT] this week.

In terms of a state of play at this halfway stage, nine of the 10 teams due to take part have all taken in at least one day of shakedown running, six of which (Red Bull, Mercedes, Haas, Audi, Racing Bulls and Alpine), having used two of their three available days in this five-day window.

