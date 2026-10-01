Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes Lewis Hamilton’s response to the reports surrounding Fred Vasseur’s uncertain future at Ferrari.

With the FIA set to confirm two penalties for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton addresses Fred Vasseur reports

Lewis Hamilton believes Fred Vasseur retains “full backing” at Ferrari amid suggestions that the team principal could be eased aside at the end of the F1 2026 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that multiple sources have indicated that Vasseur could be moved on from his role at the end of this year.

Ferrari issued a statement on the matter earlier this week, insisting that the team has “full confidence in Fred Vasseur and his team.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton delivers Fred Vasseur verdict as Ferrari leadership questions emerge

Lance Stroll estimates 2s Honda deficit for Aston Martin

Lance Stroll has claimed that Honda’s power shortfall is costing the Aston Martin team two seconds per lap in F1 2026.

And he failed to rule out the prospect of the team parting ways with Honda if its struggles continue, insisting both parties are “right now working together to get it right.”

Aston Martin has been limited to just three points over the course of this season.

Read more: Aston Martin to drop Honda? Stroll weighs in on ‘two second’ deficit

Isack Hadjar facing five-place grid penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar has revealed that he will serve a five-place penalty at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Hadjar celebrated his return from injury at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix by claiming a podium finish.

Hadjar did not disclose why he will be serving a penalty, but it is thought that it will relate to exceeding his engine component usage for 2026.

Read more: Isack Hadjar facing Bahrain GP penalty with FIA set to confirm grid drop

Arvid Lindblad to serve grid penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix

Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad will serve a grid penalty at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Lindblad has exceeded his engine components pool for the F1 2026 season, with the rookie set to start at the back of the grid.

The 19-year-old has scored 37 points so far in 2026, helping Racing Bulls to fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Read more: Imminent FIA penalty with Bahrain Grand Prix grid drop set to be confirmed

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari passes extra FIA checks in Azerbaijan

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was found fully compliant with the F1 2026 rules following an “extensive” post-race inspection by FIA officials at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The checks were part of the FIA’s standard post-race protocol, which sees a car classified in the top 10 selected for a further examination.

The inspection of Leclerc’s car focused specifically on the internal combustion engine air intake.

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Read more: FIA confirms Charles Leclerc findings after ‘extensive’ Ferrari inspection