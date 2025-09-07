Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be investigated after the Italian Grand Prix over failing to follow the race director’s instructions at Monza.

Alonso and Stroll were spotted performing practice starts at the end of the pit lane ahead of their reconnaissance laps.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll facing post-race FIA investigation at Italian GP

The event notes written by F1 race director Rui Marques ahead of the Italian Grand Prix state that drivers wishing to carry out a practice start ahead of a reconnaissance laps must leave enough space for those who do not to pass safely.

Marques wrote: “Cars wishing to perform a practice start should leave the pit lane using the Pit Exit Road and must NOT cross the white line separating the Pit Exit Road from the circuit.

“They may stop in the area immediately prior to the dashed line (where the track edge intersects the Pit Exit Road) as shown in the image below and perform a practice start.

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll: Aston Martin head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

“All such cars MUST then join the circuit from the Pit Exit Road.

“Cars queuing to perform a practice must keep to the right-hand side of the Pit Exit Road to allow sufficient space for cars not wishing to do a practice start to pass.

“Cars NOT wishing to perform a practice start should leave the pit lane and MUST cross the white lines separating the Pit Exit Road from the track at the earliest opportunity, prior to the start of the dashed line (where the track edge intersects the Pit Exit Road) and join the ‘normal’ racing line.

“All such cars MUST NOT cross back into the Pit Exit Road.”

Alonso and Stroll are due to start eighth and 16th respectively at Monza.

Read next: Alex Dunne identified as potential target for Red Bull’s Helmut Marko