Granted an F1 Super Licence despite his age, Helmut Marko says Arvid Lindblad hasn’t only been cleared to run in FP1 sessions, he can also “drive in Grands Prix as well.”

Red Bull junior driver Lindblad, who currently sits third in the Formula 2 championship with Campos Racing, was recently granted an exemption by motorsport’s world governing body to earn his FIA Super Licence.

Although the British-Swedish racer had earned enough points for a Super Licence, at 17 he was too young to be granted the licence required to take part in an F1 weekend without dispensation.

Red Bull lodged such a request on his behalf, with the FIA granting the driver his licence.

“After considering the information presented in support of this request, the World Council found that the driver has recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition and therefore approved the request,” read the FIA statement.

The news of Lindblad’s Super Licence came as Red Bull faces the prospect of star driver Max Verstappen being banned for a Grand Prix, with the reigning World Champion sitting on 11 penalty points.

Under F1 regulations, any driver who receives 12 points in a 12-month rolling period will be automatically banned for the next event.

Verstappen reached 11 points at the Spanish Grand Prix, and while he had a clean race in Canada, he still needs to make it through this weekend’s event at the Red Bull Ring before he drops to nine points and gains some breathing room.

Red Bull is hoping its driver avoids a ban, but if things don’t go to plan, it at least has a new option in Lindblad.

Asked by Sky Deutschland if Lindblad could now appear in FP1 sessions, Marko replied: “He is now allowed to drive in Grands Prix as well.”

But he went on to stress that Lindblad, although talented, is still at the beginning of his racing career.

“Lindblad is only 17,” Marko added.

“He has been very fast in all racing classes. He is also mentally very strong and he is incredibly eager to learn.”

Red Bull is expected to run one of its Racing Bull drivers, Liam Lawson or Isack Hadjar, should Verstappen be banned with either Lindblad or Ayumu Iwasa then filling their seat for that race.

“We only had one reserve driver in Ayumu Iwasa, and he also has commitments in Super Formula,” Marko added. “So it was important for us to have someone else.

“Lindblad has all the characteristics to become a really great driver.”

Lindblad and Iwasa tested a 2023 AT04 at Imola on Monday, putting the car through its paces in a TPC [Testing Previous Car] outing at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix circuit.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was also downplayed the prospect of Lindblad being named as the driver to fill in for Verstappen should it come down to it.

He told Sky Sports F1: “Arvid Lindblad is at the very beginning of his journey in Formula 1, having been granted that license.

“First of all, [a suspension is] a situation that we want to desperately try and avoid.

“And should it come, we’ve got enough drivers to draw upon from the pool of Red Bull drivers.”

