Liam Lawson was not the target of a series of untelevised team radio messages by Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad at the British Grand Prix, it has emerged.

Instead, a deployment issue on the opening lap, which resulted in Lawson overtaking his teammate at Brooklands, was at the centre of Lindblad’s ire.

Liam Lawson not the target of Arvid Lindblad team radio message

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Racing Bulls’ impressive start to the F1 2026 season continued at Silverstone last weekend, where Lawson and Lindblad finished one place apart for the fourth race in succession.

Both drivers equalled their best result of the season with Lawson sixth and Lindblad seventh.

Racing Bulls’ latest points haul at Silverstone came after its drivers were involved in a team orders drama at the Austrian Grand Prix seven days earlier.

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Lawson was left bemused after being overtaken by Lindblad, having been assured by his race engineer that Lindblad would not attack him while the pair were managing tyres and brakes.

The New Zealander eventually turned to strategy to repass Lindblad, undercutting the rookie during the pit stop phase.

Untelevised footage had initially appeared to reveal another flashpoint between the pair at the British Grand Prix after Lawson overtook his teammate on the first lap.

Lindblad was heard complaining over team radio in the immediate aftermath of the incident as well as at the end of the race.

However, the British driver later clarified that his frustration stemmed from a problem with battery deployment, which left him under attack from Lawson.

Lindblad had an eventful start to the race at Silverstone, being edged wide by Max Verstappen at Village after challenging the Red Bull driver for sixth place on the opening lap.

That left him vulnerable to Lawson on the Wellington Straight a few moments later.

Lindblad found himself jockeying the steering wheel on the outside line into Brooklands, briefly running off track as first Lawson and then Oscar Piastri’s McLaren slipped past.

Lindblad was heard saying over team radio: “F**k this s**t. Honestly, mate.”

“Let’s get back what we deserve,” came the reply from his race engineer Pierre Hamelin. “Head down.”

The moment was still in Lindblad’s thoughts at the end of the race, with the 18-year-old airing his frustrations following the chequered flag.

The full exchange between Lindblad and his race engineer went as follows:

Lindblad: “Well done, everyone. Another amazing result.”

Hamelin: “And apologies for Lap 1. It’s on us.”

Lindblad: “Yeah. I’m gonna be honest: that annoys me.”

Hamelin: “Yeah. The same for me.”

Lindblad: “I’m not mad at you. It’s just really frustrating, but it’s a good team effort. We’ll keep working.”

Hamelin: “It’s a good day for the team but not good enough. We need to give it all the tools, so we’ll do better. Apologies.”

The clip, which surfaced in Formula 1’s Radio Rewind video on YouTube, seemed to indicate that Lindblad was annoyed by Lawson’s overtake at Brooklands.

However, it has since emerged that Lindblad’s unhappiness was not centred on Lawson’s move, but on a problem with deployment that left him exposed on the opening lap.

Clarifying the situation after the race, Lindblad told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think it’s a very good day for the team.

“Not entirely happy on my side of the garage because there was the problem again with the deployment on Lap 1.

“I think if that hadn’t happened, I would have been able to stay ahead of Liam, but regardless it’s a very good day for the team.”

Lawson said of his afternoon: “It was a good race. It was good from start to finish, honestly.

“We had a good first lap and then just the second half of our stints were really strong today, so that’s why the time management was really good.

“It has been the last couple of weeks, which has been very encouraging.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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