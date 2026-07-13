The McLaren F1 team has announced that it will host an end-of-season show including Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in London in December.

It comes after Norris and McLaren chief executive Zak Brown appeared on stage in February to celebrate the driver’s 2025 title triumph.

McLaren confirms plans for O2 London stage show

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Norris clinched his maiden world championship at the end of 2025, seeing off Red Bull driver and four-time title winner Max Verstappen by two points.

It saw Norris become the 11th British F1 world champion and McLaren’s first drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Norris and Brown took to the stage of London’s Hammersmith Apollo in February this year to reflect on the events of the 2025 season and look ahead to 2026.

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Following the success of the ‘Victory Lap’ event, McLaren has confirmed plans for another stage show at the conclusion of the F1 2026 campaign.

The ‘McLaren Racing Live’ show will see Norris, Piastri, Brown and team principal Andrea Stella on stage at the O2 Arena in London on Monday December 14, eight days after the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Priority tickets for the event will go on sale at 10am UK time on Thursday before general sale at the same time on Friday.

Reacting to the announcement on social media, Brown wrote: “Excited to announce McLaren Racing Live at The O2 in London.

“Join Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Andrea and I – plus special guests from across our racing series – for an exclusive team debrief as we reflect on the 2026 season, share behind-the-scenes stories and insights, and look ahead to 2027.

“It’s going to be a brilliant night and a unique opportunity for our fans to get closer to the team.

“Sign up to McLaren Racing Club now for exclusive early access to tickets before they go on general sale. See you there!”

The O2 previously hosted Formula 1’s unique F1 75 season-launch event, which saw each team take the covers off their 2025 liveries, in February last year.

McLaren’s announcement comes amid growing speculation that Verstappen could make a sensational switch to the Woking-based team for 2027.

PlanetF1.com reported last week that Verstappen is in advanced talks with McLaren over a move from Red Bull.

Although Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, it is widely believed that a clause in his contract will allow him to walk away from the team if he is lower than second place in the drivers’ standings at the time of the summer break.

Verstappen currently trails George Russell, the driver currently holding second place, by 78 points with a maximum of 50 available before the summer shutdown.

Norris and Piastri are tied to long-term contracts with McLaren, complicating any prospective move for Verstappen.

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