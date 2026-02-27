Aston Martin and Honda feature among the latest F1 news headlines as the Australian Grand Prix moves closer into view.

Honda has opened up on the damaging, abnormal vibrations which disrupted Aston Martin in Bahrain. The Japanese firm has also been discussing its double handicap of a delayed return and the cost cap. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Honda and Aston Martin tackling ‘abnormal vibrations’

Aston Martin managed just 400 laps across the three pre-season tests, the least of any team, as persistent reliability issues got in the way.

Honda uncovered that “abnormal vibrations occurred and caused damage to the battery system,” which has been ruled a primary factor in many of the issues encountered in Bahrain.

Honda fighting double handicap upon F1 return

Honda is playing catch-up in these early stages of its Aston Martin partnership.

Originally, Honda was leaving Formula 1. The new rules tempted it back, and the partnership with Aston Martin was formed. But, engine development began after its rivals.

There was also the matter of a budget cap to contend with.

David Coulthard questions Ferrari rear wing

Ferrari turned heads at Bahrain testing when it introduced a radical rear wing design.

But, was that the whole point? David Coulthard has been questioning whether Ferrari was intentionally trying to send its rivals down a rabbit hole which would benefit the Scuderia only.

Alex Palou and McLaren saga settled

Alex Palou, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, and Chip Ganassi all welcomed a settlement agreement, as the long-running dispute after Palou previously reneged on his McLaren IndyCar deal came to an end.

In his statement, Palou shifted from his previously critical tone towards McLaren, offering something resembling an apology.

Max Verstappen could ‘easily’ leave F1 behind

Max Verstappen said that he is “closer to the end” of his Formula 1 career.

The four-time World Champion claims that he could “easily” move on, as he has other projects on the go, and is already very happy with his F1 career.

