Celebrity F1 fanatic Jeremy Clarkson was in attendance at the British Grand Prix, off the back of Alpine announcing a partnership with his Diddly Squat farm.

The Alpine F1 social media folk caught up with Clarkson as he left the British Grand Prix early. Clarkson was looking to beat the traffic, and avoid last year’s experience of being “stuck” in a “tiny room” with Max Verstappen. He stressed though that Verstappen is “one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”

Jeremy Clarkson shares wholesome Max Verstappen story

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Clarkson is a regular attendee at Silverstone for the British GP, and was back for 2026. This time, with a twist.

Ahead of the race weekend, it was announced that Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm had partnered with the Alpine F1 team, its local F1 squad, for the event.

“We are delighted to rely on Diddly Squat Farm to supply us with local farm food this weekend at Silverstone,” said Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen.

“As a team, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Jeremy Clarkson who has been very supportive of us for several years.”

Who could ever forget the time that Clarkson got the beers in for Alpine after the team’s Monaco 2023 and Brazil 2024 podiums.

Clarkson was in the house at the 2026 British GP, in fresh support of Alpine on the weekend of this formalised alliance.

It was the first F1 race attended by Clarkson since he made the announcement that he is in remission from prostate cancer.

But, Clarkson did not stay until the end. He made a move to “watch the last 20 laps” from home.

Simply, Clarkson did not want to get stuck in the masses of traffic out of Silverstone, again. No offence to Max Verstappen, whose company Clarkson enjoyed greatly a year ago.

“We’ll shut down now on social media, go home, and watch the last 20 laps on TV there, and then we’re not stuck in a traffic jam,” said Clarkson in the Alpine video.

“Because last year I was stuck in a little tiny room with Max Verstappen for two hours. He’s a lovely guy; he’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Back to the farm now.”

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Verstappen endured a frustrating British GP. The four-time world champion’s race ended when he spun out at Stowe.

Verstappen labelled Red Bull’s Macarena rear wing “super dangerous” after a second high-speed spin in two race weekends. Red Bull subsequently launched an investigation.

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