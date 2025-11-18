As we move ever closer to the critical triple-header which will close out the F1 season, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest headlines from the world of Formula 1.

Ferrari has been urged to follow the lead of Lewis Hamilton by a figure who was there in the Michael Schumacher era, while Charles Leclerc has been advised to plot an escape route from Maranello. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton backed for Michael Schumacher Ferrari impact

Hamilton arrived at Ferrari looking to win his record eighth world championship, and simultaneously end Ferrari’s ongoing title drought.

Ex-Ferrari stalwart Francesco Cigarini says the Michael Schumacher golden days could come back around with Hamilton, but Ferrari must hang on his every word, something which Cigarini believes would also benefit Leclerc.

Read more – Ferrari warned of ‘vicious circle’ as Lewis Hamilton backed in Michael Schumacher 2.0 call

Does Charles Leclerc need a Ferrari ‘Plan B’?

Yes, according to Ralf Schumacher. After Ferrari chairman John Elkann told Leclerc and Hamilton to “talk less”, Schumacher is urging Leclerc that he needs to establish a Ferrari exit option should he need to use it.

Read more – Charles Leclerc urged to find ‘plan B’ after Ferrari chairman ‘talk less’ demand

Zak Brown talks Max Verstappen ‘arrogance’ and Lewis Hamilton

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has suggested that Max Verstappen can be “too aggressive” on track at times.

For an example, he suggested that Hamilton has been the victim previously in Brazil.

Read more – Zak Brown addresses Verstappen ‘arrogance’ and ‘overly aggressive’ moves on Hamilton

Williams goes dark in Las Vegas GP livery

It will be a second change of colours in a row for Williams, and a third in four races at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Williams will embrace the dark under the Sin City lights, with a predominantly black livery.

Read more – Williams goes dark with striking Las Vegas GP livery as others tease changes

Sauber unveils ‘final lap’ livery

Williams will not be alone in running a special livery for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Sauber will also be getting involved with a design which incorporates the chequered flag to symbolise the end of the team’s time in Formula 1.

From F1 2026, Sauber will morph into the Audi F1 works team.

Read more – Sauber unveils ‘final lap’ livery as team prepares for F1 farewell