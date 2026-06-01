It’s Monaco Grand Prix race week, and we’re taking a look back at Monday’s main headlines as Lewis Hamilton outlined a change in approach, Mattia Binotto makes a claim about Carlos Sainz’s Audi negotiations, and McLaren unveiled a special colour scheme for the next two races.

There’s plenty to dive into, so let’s catch you up.

Lewis Hamilton will ‘probably not’ use Ferrari sim for race prep

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After his podium in Canada, Lewis Hamilton confirmed he is unlikely to use the Ferrari simulator too often for race preparation from here.

Clarifying “I’m sure I will drive it at some point”, he will likely want to do correlation work to see if what he feels in the car will translate to the virtual world, in order for rounded progress on and off the circuit.

Read more: ‘Too many risks’ – Next Lewis Hamilton step after Ferrari experiment confirms suspicions

Binotto: Sainz went against father’s advice in Williams deal

Mattia Binotto claimed Carlos Sainz did not heed the advice from those in his inner circle when choosing his next move in Formula 1 in 2024.

Ultimately, Sainz plumped for Williams as his next team, but Audi was also hotly tipped as a potential name for the Spanish driver.

Carlos Sainz Sr also has a long association with Audi, and Binotto added Sainz Jr “made his own choice” when it came to negotiations, “which is great for him.”

Read more: Mattia Binotto lifts lid on Carlos Sainz negotiations after Audi F1 2024 snub

Special McLaren livery for Monaco and Spain

McLaren will be marking 1000 races in Formula 1 soon, and to mark the occasion, the team confirmed it would run in special colours for both the Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix.

In a tweaked version of the MCL40 livery, the number ‘1000’ features along with references to the team’s milestones along the way.

On top of that, every living McLaren race winner has been invited to join a special celebration on the grid in Monaco on Thursday, when the team’s current challenger will be lined up alongside its first, the M2B, which debuted at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix.

Read more: McLaren unveils special livery for huge 1000th race milestone

Formula 2 driver on Williams’ radar

Laurens van Hoepen has been given a first private test in Formula 1 machinery, organised by Williams.

Team principal James Vowles also confirmed the team is “very possibly” considering adding the Dutch driver to its junior stable.

A TPC outing at the Hungaroring gave the 20-year-old a direct opportunity to work with the team, and for them to get to see how he operates behind the wheel.

Read more: Laurens van Hoepen on Williams radar as talks confirmed

Antonelli’s ominous upgrade warning

While Toto Wolff was more cautious when it came to the impact of Mercedes’ upgrades, Kimi Antonelli believes there is more to come from what the team introduced in Canada.

That could be worrying for the team’s rivals, given Mercedes’ start to the 2026 season and Antonelli’s impact on proceedings so far.

Read more: Ominous Mercedes upgrade warning with ‘full benefit’ imminent

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