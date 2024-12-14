As Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes – for now he hopes – he expressed his gratitude to the team and wishes for fresh success to come.

84 wins, 78 poles, 153 podiums and six Drivers’ titles later, the Hamilton and Mercedes partnership has reached its conclusion, as F1’s most successful driver heads off to write a fresh career chapter with Ferrari from F1 2025.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to return for Mercedes visit

Hamilton embarked on a Mercedes farewell tour after the F1 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, which involved a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to say goodbye to staff at Mercedes’ title sponsor Petronas, with a visit to Stuttgart followed by Brackley and Brixworth, Mercedes’ chassis and engine bases respectively.

And in his final Mercedes debrief, Hamilton had an emotional message for the staff at Brixworth. Tissues at the ready!

“You know, Mercedes has changed my life,” he said.

“Growing up in Stevenage, dreaming of one day being in Formula 1 and being a World Champion. And definitely back then, it was me and my two parents. I didn’t know that there would be a huge amount of people that I get to work with, who would be the ones to life me up and take me on that journey to winning something like that.

“I’m going to always be looking on the screens and seeing where you guys are. I’m always going to be wishing you all the absolute best.

“I believe in you. I’ll continue to believe in you. And when you do have that success, I’ll be so proud of you, to know that I was hopefully a little bit part of your dream that you’re living as well.

“So, a huge thank you to you all. All my love. I want to wish you and your families well.”

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: All the details you need

👉 Your questions answered: All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari, but looking further down the line, he hopes that he will get the chance to return to Mercedes one day for another visit.

His Ferrari switch marks the first time that Hamilton has deviated from his Mercedes association in Formula 1, with McLaren having used Mercedes power in Hamilton’s time with the team from 2007-12, which included his first World Championship triumph in 2008.

“And I do hope, as I said, in many years to come, I’ll be able to come back and see you all,” Hamilton declared.

“So, big, big thank you everybody.”

Hamilton will find Charles Leclerc on the other side of the garage at Ferrari, while his Mercedes replacement is teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli who steps up from Formula 2.

Read next – Ranked: The best driver-team pairings ever as Hamilton leaves Mercedes