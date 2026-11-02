Liam Lawson F1 2027 decision faces ‘unjust sacking’ warning

If Liam Lawson is dropped from Racing Bulls for F1 2027, then that would be one of the most “unjust sackings” the sport has seen.

That is the warning issued by former Hispania and Lotus driver Karun Chandhok, as Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Nikola Tsolov contend for the two Racing Bulls seats in F1 2027.

Liam Lawson backed for Racing Bulls F1 2027 stay

The New Zealander is piecing together his most impressive campaign to date. Currently on 77 points, he has played a pivotal role in lifting Racing Bulls to a comfortable P5 in the current F1 2026 Constructors’ standings.

Yet, speculation over his future continues to swirl, with Red Bull junior Tsolov on the rise. The Bulgarian is locked in a Formula 2 championship battle, as Red Bull plots the next move for its hot prospect.

Former F1 driver turned Sky pundit Chandhok made his feelings on Lawson’s future clear.

“If Liam Lawson gets sacked from the seat, it’ll be one of the most unjust sackings in F1 because he’s done a fantastic job this season,” he said.

“He’s come back carrying the mental baggage of being sacked from the Red Bull top team, went back into the Red Bull car for those three races and did a good job there, and he’s delivered really, really well.

“So, as much as I get it, the junior team is there as a university to prepare guys for the top team, today, they’re a strong midfield team, they’ve got their own identity, they’ve got their own sponsors, they’ve got their own reasons to be competitive, I think, and not just to be there to train drivers up to go to the big team.”

Multiple W Series champion Jamie Chadwick reeled off the potential options which exist with Tsolov for 2027, ones which could allow for his development to continue, while Lawson retains his seat.

Oscar Piastri serves as proof of a driver who spent a year on the F1 sidelines as reserve driver before an impressive emergence on the grid.

“You need to weigh it up, I think,” said Chadwick. “For example, Kimi’s situation with Mercedes and Lewis leaving Mercedes, they had not so many options. Taking the risk, putting a young driver in, clearly has paid off. Albeit, it was a risk.

“Do they need to take that risk? Do they still have an option on Nikola Tsolov for next year, yes. Will they be able to place him in Super Formula as a reserve driver, have him somewhere within their stable whilst they keep Liam and continue to monitor options? Most likely. Do they need to make that decision imminently? In my opinion, no.

“But they see all the data, they know what they’ve got, and if they’ve got something they believe to be potentially a next Max Verstappen, then that’s a decision they have to make.”

More on Liam Lawson from PlanetF1.com

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Chandhok came back in with: “I just don’t see how they can have any data that suggests that Tsolov is a better option than Liam Lawson. But we’ll see.”

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