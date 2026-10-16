Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen ended his first practice session for the GT World Challenge in Portimao in 20th place after completing a significant portion of the running.

Verstappen is competing in GT cars for the first time since his Nürburgring 24 Hours outing, less than seven days after taking his second victory of the F1 2026 season at the Singapore Grand Prix.

GT World Challenge FP1: Max Verstappen result

Verstappen completed the vast majority of the driving across the 90-minute first practice session on Friday.

The four-time F1 champion was last in GT action when he contested the Nürburgring 24 Hours, and was caught out in the early melee as he turned around the Silver Cup Sainteloc Racing #25 Audi.

Inside the cockpit, Verstappen raised his hand in frustration, giving the impression that he believed the Audi had pulled across the front of his Mercedes, a move that may have initiated the contact.

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Getting Verstappen up to speed was the clear priority, with the Dutchman completing the first 42 minutes of running, before stepping back in with eight minutes remaining on the clock.

The first stint saw Verstappen post his quickest time of the session, a 1:43.046. This was 0.001 seconds slower than the next fastest car.

Such was the closeness of the pack that a 0.1s improvement would have vaulted him up to 12th place.

The session was topped by the #84 Eastalent Racing Audi, with a 1:42.643s, driven at the end of the session by Markus Winkelhock.

Other F1 interest in Portimao is provided by former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin. Driving alongside Brit Pilip Ellis, the Russian ended the session in 17th place.

The second 90-minute practice session will get underway at 12:45, and all the action will be available via a live stream on PlanetF1.com.

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