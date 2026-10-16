Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen is under investigation following an incident in FP1 at the GT World Challenge season finale at the Portimao circuit.

Verstappen is racing GT3 machinery for the first time since May’s Nürburgring 24 Hours in Portugal this weekend.

Max Verstappen under investigation by stewards at Portimao GT3 event

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The four-time F1 world champion – along with teammates Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham – were classified 20th in Friday’s opening practice session.

Verstappen, who completed most of the running in the #3 Mercedes, was involved in an incident in the opening stages of the session.

The Dutchman collided with the #25 Audi, with the Audi spinning around to face Verstappen’s car.

Onboard footage showed Verstappen making his displeasure clear as he threw up a hand in frustration.

The incident is the subject of a stewards’ investigation ahead of Friday’s FP2 session in Portugal.

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Verstappen, who has won the last two races of the F1 2026 season in Bahrain (Malaysia) and Singapore, has returned to GT3 action because of a clash in the motorsport calendar.

Regular Verstappen Racing pair Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon are competing in the World Endurance Championship round in Barcelona this weekend.

Verstappen confirmed his appearance at Portimao earlier this month ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Of course, I would have loved to see my normal drivers compete, but the calendar has changed at times and that’s OK.

“I love Portimao, I love being in Portugal, so we’ll try and have a good weekend.”

Verstappen, Juncadella, Gounon and Lucas Auer were on course to win the Nürburgring 24 Hours in May before a driveshaft issue with four hours left on the clock saw the #3 car tumble down the order.

Juncadella and Gounon recovered to take Verstappen Racing’s first victory in the GT World Challenge in August, with the pair winning a sprint race at Magny-Cours, the former French Grand Prix venue.

PlanetF1.com understands that Verstappen is set to contest more non-F1 events in 2027, with a return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours expected along with a likely appearance at the 24-hour race at Spa.

It is believed that Verstappen will not appear at the Bathurst 12 Hour race in February despite local media reporting otherwise.

Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver who can secure the F1 2026 world championship at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, has also been linked with an appearance at Bathurst.

PlanetF1.com understands these claims to be wide of the mark.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

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