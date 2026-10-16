Max Verstappen has revealed that he “almost jinxed” himself by reassuring GianPiero Lambiase last year that they would win many more races together.

It comes after it emerged that Verstappen’s new race engineer for 2027, Tom Hart, will step in for Lambiase at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

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Lambiase, who has served as Verstappen’s race engineer since 2016, announced earlier this year that he will join McLaren in the role of chief racing officer in due course.

PlanetF1.com understands that McLaren is pushing hard for an early release for Lambiase, with chief executive Zak Brown recently outlining his hope that Lambiase will start work at Woking at some point in 2027.

It is thought that the picture could become clearer over the coming weeks.

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Red Bull entered the F1 2026 season with major question marks over its competitiveness as it produced its own engine via its newly established Powertrains division for the first time.

Following a lean start to the campaign, the team has won the last two races with Verstappen triumphing in the Bahrain Grand Prix (held in Malaysia) and Singapore.

Lambiase joined Verstappen on the podium to collect the winning constructor’s trophy on behalf of Red Bull in Singapore, marking his first appearance on the podium since the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Appearing in the post-race press conference, Verstappen revealed that Lambiase – who was linked with Aston Martin and Williams before his move to McLaren was announced – told him at Las Vegas 2025 that it could prove to be the last time he stood on the podium.

Verstappen responded by reassuring his race engineer that they would win many more races together.

Asked about Lambiase joining him on the podium, Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I didn’t expect that.

“I remember he said to me last year in Vegas: ‘This might be the last time I’m on the podium.’

“I said: ‘Don’t be silly, we’re going to win much more.’

“But I almost jinxed myself there, I guess. It was just super nice that they sent him up.

“Of course, we all know that he is leaving, but I think it was very special to share the podium here on a track that we had not won together, so very nice to see him up there.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Wednesday, Hart is poised to make his full debut as Verstappen’s race engineer at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix as part of Red Bull’s handover plan.

He previously stood in for Lambiase in practice at this year’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, two months after it emerged that he is to become Verstappen’s new permanent race engineer from next season.

Lambiase is expected to be in attendance in Austin, Texas, with Hart also set to act as Verstappen’s engineer at the Brazilian and Las Vegas grands prix.

Hart joined Red Bull in 2012 following a stint as a political researcher, rising to the role of performance engineer ahead of the 2020 season.

He had been set for a move to Williams to become Alex Albon’s race engineer before an agreement was struck between Laurent Mekies and James Vowles for him to remain at Red Bull.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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