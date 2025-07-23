Ahead of Laurent Mekies’ first Grand Prix as Red Bull team principal, Max Verstappen says he is “looking forward” to working with the Frenchman.

As the Formula 1 paddock focused on Verstappen and his Red Bull future, the Milton Keynes team dropped a bombshell when they sacked Christian Horner as team principal and Red Bull Racing CEO.

Spa marks Laurent Mekies first Grand Prix weekend in charge

Mekies was appointed as his replacement, with the Frenchman moving over from Racing Bulls to Red Bull with immediate effect. Alan Permane replaced the 48-year-old at Racing Bulls.

Mekies has been called on to steady the ship after 18 months of turbulence in which Horner was investigated, and cleared, over his alleged behaviour, the team lost the Constructors’ title to McLaren and could yet lose the Drivers’ as well, and stalwarts Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley left the team.

The new Red Bull team boss hopes to discover, although he probably also needs to re-ignite, the Red Bull magic.

“You want to discover the magic, you want to meet the guys and girls that are doing the magic behind the scenes,” he said on his first day on the job.

“That’s what the next few weeks will be dedicated to: To try to meet as many of our people as possible, to listen to them, to try to understand this beautiful, magic machine that is Red Bull Formula 1 and, eventually, find ways to contribute and to support.”

One vital cog in that “magic machine” at Red Bull is, at least for now, Max Verstappen.

The reigning World Champion has carried Red Bull in recent years, winning 60 Grand Prix and four World titles. He also, it’s been speculated, played a critical role in Horner’s exit as Team Verstappen clashed with the Briton.

Today, though, Verstappen is eager to start work alongside his new team boss as Red Bull head to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the beginning of the final double-header before the summer break.

“I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team,” said the 27-year-old. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent.”

So too is Yuki Tsunoda, who already knows Mekies’ leadership style from their time together at Racing Bulls last year and at the very beginning of the F1 2025 season.

“We are coming into this race in a new era for the team and it will be good to link up again with Laurent,” said Tsunoda.

“We worked really well together at Racing Bulls. I know how he likes to work and our full focus is on pushing forward and for me personally to start delivering the performance we need.”

Verstappen arrives at Spa looking to shrug off a disappointing British Grand Prix where he was unable to turn his pole position into a podium.

He’s hoping for better at the Belgian Grand Prix, a race he won from 2021 to 2023.

“Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar,” he said, “a very old school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap.

“I enjoy the high-speed corners such as Eau Rouge, the layout which is different to other circuits and elevation changes that make the track more of a challenge to drive.”

Tsunoda, who has only scored seven points in his 10 races for Red Bull, says the team are prepared for the Grand Prix weekend.

“Spa is a fun circuit and one that could suit us well. The Sprint always makes things tricky but the work and preparation we have done in this off time should set us up nicely,” he said.

“I have spent the time off racing mixed between training very hard and using the break to mentally reset. I wanted to be the best prepared I could be coming into Spa and in better condition, mentally and physically.

“I am feeling strong and sharp and looking forward to these next two races before summer break.”

