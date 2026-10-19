McLaren will auction off a number of its F1 cars, with machinery used by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Ayrton Senna up for grabs.

If you have a spare few million dollars, this is your chance to own some serious F1 history.

McLaren auction F1 cars

Five McLaren F1 cars have been put up for sale directly by the team. The oldest of these is the 1991 MP4-6, of which two are available.

Those were both tested by Ayrton Senna and were powered by a screaming naturally aspirated Honda V12.

While Senna did test these cars, both chassis on offer were raced by Gerhard Berger.

There is a similar distinction with the 2012 MP4-27, which was tested by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton but raced by 2009 champion Jenson Button.

Bringing things up to date is a 2021 MCL35M raced by Lando Norris and decked in the Gulf colours as used in the Monaco Grand Prix that year, while the fifth and final offering is an MCL37.

This car was also raced by Norris in 2023, but was also tested by Brad Pitt and various other drivers.

More on McLaren from PlanetF1.com

McLaren confirms fresh Norris and Piastri talks after Singapore clash

McLaren boss Zak Brown paid $100m bonus as F1 2025 salary revealed

“We have decided to part with these iconic McLaren Formula One cars because we feel that having ​them simply sitting in storage is a disservice to what they represent,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak ⁠Brown.

“These cars were built to be driven and raced, and we want to see them ​being used and enjoyed. We believe that is the best way to keep our history alive and our heritage business active.”

The manufacturer has appointed Tom Hartley Junior to manage the sale process, having previously overseen the sale of Bernie Ecclestone’s collection.

Speaking in a social media clip, Hartley said: “We have a unique sales announcement to share with you all.

“We have been entrusted by McLaren Racing to handle the sale of five of their Formula One cars. Five cars that come direct from the McLaren Heritage Collection. Five cars that have been retained by McLaren since they were last campaigned.

“This is a very special opportunity for any buyer, because you are basically buying the car direct from the manufacturer, which is really unheard of.”

The cars are expected to sell for between five and 10 million pounds. This follows the 2021 sale of Lewis Hamilton’s 2010 Turkish Grand Prix-winning MP4-25, which fetched £4.8m.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Lando Norris delivers bleak McLaren verdict