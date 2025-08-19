McLaren CEO Zak Brown is “not naive” and fully expects Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to have another incident before the championship fight is decided.

Having won the Constructors’ title last season, the Woking team is on course to wrap up the double this season, and bring home the 1-2 in the Drivers’ standings.

A ‘risk’ worth taking for McLaren…

McLaren has been in a league of its own this season as the Woking team races towards the championship double, which would be a first for the team since 1998.

The team looks set to do with a 1-2 in the Drivers’ standings, with Piastri heading into the annual summer break with a slender nine-point advantage over his team-mate.

The McLaren pairing pulled clear of third-placed Max Verstappen as they recorded a seventh 1-2 result of the F1 2025 championship at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen falling 88 points behind Norris.

It means barring a monumental collapse, the title fight is between Piastri and Norris, and it looks as if it could go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

So far, it’s been fought with mutual respect and congratulations, McLaren having set out its rules of engagement in the ‘papaya rules’ with just one notable incident when Norris drove into the back of Piastri in Canada. It was the Briton who came off second best as he retired from the grand prix while Piastri held onto fourth place.

Brown, though, says he’s not naive enough to believe that will be the sole incident before the title race is decided.

Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris: F1 2025 stats

“When it comes to fighting for a World title between team-mates, everyone has a different perspective – and some people can be critical – so it’s important for me to clarify a few things,” the American said in an open letter to McLaren fans.

“Firstly, I’ve said it before, but I truly believe we have the best driver line-up in Formula 1, and I wouldn’t trade it for any other.

“Secondly, when you have two drivers going head-to-head for the World Championship, there’s naturally a lot of excitement – and we share that excitement. There’s nothing we like more than watching these guys battle it out. So may the best man win.

“Of course, we recognise that incidents have happened and will happen again. It’s all about how well you’re prepared for those moments and how you deal with them. I think Montreal was a shining example of how well everyone handled the situation.

“We know the risk of not throwing our weight behind one driver, but we will give Oscar and Lando equal opportunity to fight it out on track to win the Drivers’ World Championship.

“That’s exciting for us, and for the sport. We believe the benefits of racing this way far outweigh the consequences – despite the fact we know incidents can happen.

“I’m not naive. The adrenaline and pressure will rise, but the team will continue to work in harmony and manage the situations as they come. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic end to the year.

“I can’t wait to get back on track once the summer shutdown is over.”

Although this year’s championship is the first genuine title fight for either McLaren team-mate, and given F1 2026’s all-new regulations it could even be the last, both Piastri and Norris have vowed to keep it clean.

After all, says the Briton, no one will care in 200 years.

“I don’t enjoy that,” he told PA of the potential for mind games as the season goes down to the wire. “In 200 years no one is going to care, we’ll all be dead.

“I am trying to have a good time. I still care about it, and that’s why I get upset sometimes and I get disappointed and I get angry at myself. And I think that shows just how much I care about winning and losing.

“But that doesn’t mean I need to take it out on Oscar. I just don’t get into those kind of things.

“Yes, he is the guy I want to beat more than anyone else. But if I don’t beat him, then that’s just because he has done a better job.

“I will do it the way I believe is best for me, and just because one person did it a few years ago, it doesn’t mean you have to do that, too.

“I don’t really care about those things.”

