Next Christian Horner step revealed with F1 return prediction made

Christian Horner wants “quiet time” away from the Formula 1 spotlight after the shock news broke of his Red Bull dismissal.

That is the claim put forward by respected Formula 1 reporter Jonathan McEvoy, though while this is the next step Horner has chosen, McEvoy expects the 51-year-old to ultimately return to the sport.

Christian Horner and Formula 1: Goodbye for now?

Red Bull Racing is experiencing a first-time-ever scenario as it presses on without Horner as team boss, the Brit sacked in a bombshell which dropped on Wednesday morning. The person tasked with taking Red Bull forward from here is Laurent Mekies, who moves from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO.

No reasoning has yet been made public for the decision – Horner himself in the dark, according to Martin Brundle – but as one of the most successful team principals in Formula 1 history – Red Bull winning 14 world championships under Horner’s watch – it is hard to imagine him being short of options to return to the sport.

Indeed, McEvoy believes that Horner will eventually be back.

In a piece for the Daily Mail, he reflected on an intriguing exchange with Horner, considering what was to develop, as Horner responded: “I know. I have been with them too,” when McEvoy mentioned that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was busy with Horner’s bosses at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Adding that ‘there was not much smiling’ from Horner and that ‘his demeanour seemed to betray concern’ – though stressing a firm link cannot be made between this scene and Horner’s eventual dismissal – McEvoy predicted that this will not be the end of Horner’s Formula 1 story, referencing the rumours linking him to Ferrari amid recent scrutiny surrounding Fred Vasseur.

But, ‘quiet time’ with family is the immediate focus.

As well as Ferrari, Horner also has been linked with a move to Alpine, where his friend Flavio Briatore is acting as de facto team principal after the departure of Oli Oakes.

It was only in June, during the Canadian Grand Prix race weekend, that Horner stressed he was staying put.

“There are so many rumours, I’m not going anywhere,” he declared to Sky F1.

“I’m fully committed to Red Bull. We’ve got so much good stuff coming through the pipeline. We’re on the verge of launching our own engine for 2026 which has been a massive project and undertaking.

“Of course, it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari.

“But no, I’m not going anywhere, not even to Alpine!

“Speculation is rife, always in this paddock, but I’ve been here, what, 21 years? I don’t have any intention of being anywhere else.”

