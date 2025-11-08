Oscar Piastri OUT as red flag triggered in Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

The Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race has been red flagged following an incident involving McLaren driver and F1 2025 title contender Oscar Piastri.

Piastri lost control of his McLaren MCL39 at Turn 3 and spun into the barrier on Lap 6 of the sprint race at Interlagos.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri retires from Brazil GP sprint race

The Australian – who was running third behind Lando Norris and Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the time of his mistake – was followed into the barriers in quick succession by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, who also spun at Turn 3.

Hulkenberg was able to rejoin with Piastri and Colapinto both suffering terminal damage.

Replays showed all three drivers touching the wet kerb on the inside of the track at Turn 3, the long left hander at the foot of the Senna S chicane, before spinning into the outside barrier.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri: McLaren head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

The safety car was called in the immediate aftermath of the incident before the race, which began with all 20 drivers on dry tyres on a partially damp track, was suspended.

Colapinto was taken to the medical centre following his impact with the wall at Turn 3.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, the Alpine team said: “Franco was taken to the medical centre after the incident at Turn 3 for precautionary checks.

“He is OK and has been released by the doctors.”

The FIA has since confirmed that the sprint race will resume at 11:35 local time in Sao Paulo.

More on Oscar Piastri and McLaren from PlanetF1.com

👉 Oscar Piastri news

👉 McLaren news

Piastri’s retirement will come as a major blow to his F1 2025 title hopes after a difficult run of races since his last victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

The Perth-born driver lost the lead of the world championship for the first time since April at last month’s Mexican Grand Prix, where Norris’s dominant victory put him ahead by a single point.

With eight points on offer for the winner of the sprint, Piastri risks falling nine points behind his teammate if Norris holds on to take victory in the mini race in Brazil.

There will be three rounds remaining in F1 2025 following Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix with the season set to conclude with a triple header in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Read next: Max Verstappen ‘exploiting guidelines’ verdict amid Lewis Hamilton complaints