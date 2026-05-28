Sergio Perez said Cadillac is ‘lacking tremendously’ on the operational side and called on the team to improve ahead of the European stretch.

The newest F1 team was likely going to find life difficult to start with and, while their debut season has seen positives, scoring points has yet to be one of them.

Sergio Perez says Cadillac’s ‘lacking tremendously’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Just two teams have yet to get off the mark so far this season; Aston Martin and Cadillac.

While Aston Martin has faced unexpected challenges with its new Honda power unit, 2026 is an even steeper learning curve for Cadillac.

The team’s best result to date was Valtteri Bottas’ P13 at the Chinese Grand Prix, a race that Perez finished in 15th place.

But that patience will continue for only so long, especially with an expectant US crowd watching on, and there will soon be a demand for Cadillac to push further up the grid.

That impatience is also felt by Perez who suggested the team was “lacking enormously” in the operational side of being a Formula 1 team.

“I’m impatient at the moment with the operational side,” he said in Canada. “I think it’s something that we have to improve, and we are in a massive hurry, you know, because we are not maximising the results.

“Today [in the race], for example. Yesterday in qualifying, we had issues again operationally.

“I think we are making progress on performance, which is very positive, but on the operational side, is something that we are lacking tremendously, and we have to really find our way for the European season.”

More on PlanetF1.com

Ross Brawn lands new motorsport role four years after F1 exit

Verstappen’s ‘great call’ to McLaren as strategy disaster gifts Red Bull two places

The point is not lost on team principal Graeme Lowdon who accepted there were areas to improve operationally.

“Even challenging races can yield useful learnings, and that’s what we can take away from this weekend,” he said.

“Overall, it’s been our most competitive weekend to date. We introduced some further upgrades, which have given us another step up in performance and we were able to race on pace in the midfield.

“Operationally, we know where we need to improve, but everything we do is being done for the first time. We’ll address as we go into the European season.”

Despite his zero points and the team’s perceived weaknesses, Perez said he has been happy with his performances so far and suggested it validated his decision to return to the F1 grid.

“I’m very happy with my performances, with my level of driving,” he said. “I’m happy I came back and prove it to myself that I’m one of the best out there.

“So that to me is really nice, and I’m very happy with the level of driving I’m doing.”

Read next: Leclerc’s Ferrari disaster laid bare as Hamilton benchmark leaves him exposed

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!