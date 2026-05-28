Oscar Piastri has experienced a different form of motorsport this week, with manager Mark Webber taking him to experience the danger and thrills of the Isle of Man TT.

The TT, one of the most famous – and dangerous – motorcycle time trial events in the world, winds its way around 37 miles of the island between the British and Irish coast, while on closed-off public roads.

Oscar Piastri gives ‘these guys are nuts’ verdict on Isle of Man TT

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The McLaren driver will likely have made a pit stop on his way back from the Canadian Grand Prix to head to the Isle of Man, with the Mountain Course being an enormous test of rider skill and bravery, as well as a lap being two-and-a-half times as long as the Nürburgring.

Webber shared a video of Piastri stood roadside on the Isle of Man, barely a metre or two away from the action as he stood behind a wall as a rider came by at full speed.

The former Red Bull driver caught the moment the rider appeared to wheelie over one of the island’s many jumps as the competitors navigate their way around, with Piastri turning to look at his manager with an impressed look on his face.

Webber said on Instagram: “Always a privilege taking people for their first time to the @ttracesofficial. Never fails to impress them the display of sheer courage.”

Piastri shared a video of his own, too, as he first wound his way through narrow gaps and fences, admitting he was going through someone’s garden and said “apparently this is *the* spot to watch.”

“I don’t know what I was expecting, but this wasn’t it,” Piastri added as he took in the action.

After watching riders go past, an exasperated Piastri shook his head and admitted: “These guys are nuts.”

He added it “won’t be the last” time he visits the event, subsequently sharing pictures from the paddock and talking to the riders, as well as another clip of himself next to the start line.

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This year’s Isle of Man TT began on Monday, with Piastri and Webber having been watching as a series of practice and qualifying runs took place, with time trial races set to begin in different classes over the weekend.

Peter Hickman set the lap record back in 2023 on a BMW M1000RR, averaging a speed of 136.358mph around the 37-mile Mountain Course.

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