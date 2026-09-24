South Africa is not giving up on the dream of hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix, with a consortium, Blue Mountain Racing, aiming to bring the sport to a new R6.7bn ($411m / £310m) circuit in the Swartland, Western Cape, in 2031.

Several attempts have been made to bring Formula 1 back to South Africa, championed by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. So far, though, his efforts have been thwarted.

South Africa’s new R6.7bn Formula 1 circuit targets 2031

While Kyalami, which will host Africa’s first Michelin 24H Series race in January, replacing the Dubai round, and and a proposed Cape Town street circuit were the leading candidates, another option emerged using the Wingfield Airforce base.

Despite lobbying from McKenzie last year, PlanetF1.com understands that Formula One Management, commercial rights holder of Formula 1, was unconvinced of the projects’ abilities or financial backing. The same is true of the other South African bids.

Now a new candidate has thrown its hat into the ring.

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Blue Mountain Racing [BMR] has confirmed its intention to develop a world-class facility in the Swartland, about an hour outside of Cape Town, which could host both Formula 1 and MotoGP.

The project, which is a privately funded initiative, is targeting 2031.

BMR is made up of South African business leaders, motorsport specialists and enthusiasts, and is chaired by Neil Froneman.

“Modern Formula 1 is no longer built around circuits alone. Under Liberty Media, the sport has grown into a global entertainment property comprising 24 events a year, each anchored in a city the world already wants to visit,” said Froneman.

“Swartland has become an unexpected but obvious South African choice. It has the space and service capacity required for a project of this size, together with a local government that is committed to helping potential developers and going the extra mile to attract investment to its towns.”

BMR said it had made initial contact with both Formula 1 and MotoGP and was engaging with national and provincial government.

Froneman added: “The track and related multipurpose developments will also avoid the disruption and inconvenience to residents, as well as the significant public costs, associated with street circuits, which make such a proposition unfeasible for a city like Cape Town.

“This proposal creates a win-win scenario, given its proximity to Cape Town, one of the most recognised and popular tourist destinations in the world. Cape Town is served by an international airport with direct connections to Europe, the United States and the Gulf, as well as rail access and a nearby port for cruise liners.

“It offers world-class hospitality, has a proven record of delivering major international events and is set against a backdrop of iconic mountains, ocean and winelands that no circuit designer could ever manufacture.”

The announcement, made at the annual Swartland Mayoral Breakfast, drew Acting Premier Tertius Simmers, Western Cape Minister Anton Bredell and Swartland Mayor Harold Cleophas.

Froneman revealed to Moneyweb that BMR had already acquired the land for the motorsport venue, which would include a state‑of‑the‑art conference centre, hospitality and residential developments as well as an automotive hub with engineering and testing facilities.

“We spent the first six to nine months identifying a site that would comply with Formula 1 requirements. It has to be within 30 minutes of an international airport. You need space. One of the problems with Kyalami is that it’s landlocked,” he said.

“We’ve acquired 600 hectares with a beautiful backdrop. It’s in the Swartland.

“Our property is right next to Kalbaskraal, which is also very important because when you look at the number of employment opportunities that a venture like this creates – and we’ll talk about the venture, it’s not just a race track – you need access to labour.

“So when you pull all of that together, we’ve been able to position this track probably where as a circuit designer you can’t design this; it comes with the territory. So we are very pleased with the positioning.”

Formula 1 last visited Africa for a grand prix in 1993, a race won by Alain Prost, before finances and politics put paid to the event.

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