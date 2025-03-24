Ted Kravitz apologised for creating an “awkward” moment with Mercedes at the Chinese Grand Prix when he honoured the late, great Eddie Jordan.

Kravitz would break out his best Eddie Jordan impersonation with Mercedes’ George Russell the subject – on a weekend where Formula 1 mourned the passing of the much-loved ex-F1 team boss and pundit Jordan – with some of the Mercedes crew right there to hear it all.

Mercedes caught up in EJ tribute as Ted Kravitz says ‘sorry’

Russell made it back-to-back podiums for Mercedes to start the F1 2025 campaign, delivering another solid, quiet drive to P3.

For a moment, it seemed as though more could be possible, as a brake problem set in for McLaren’s Lando Norris running P2 late in the race.

But, while Russell hacked the gap down to just over a second, he felt that Norris had it all under control.

“Yeah, I was told,” Russell confirmed to Sky F1 on Norris’ issue, “but, you know, I was driving full gas.

“I think half the lap, would have passed him, but I think he knew the gap, and he managed it well, and ultimately, we didn’t deserve to finish higher than P3, so I’m very happy with that result.”

And following the race, as Sky F1’s pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz appeared in his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ programme, he reacted to that situation how he felt Jordan would, honouring a much-loved personality sadly lost.

Remembering F1 icon Eddie Jordan

He said: “I had the idea of Eddie Jordan stuck in my head thinking, ‘George Russell, he can’t even overtake Lando Norris, who hasn’t got any brakes. What’s wrong with George Russell?’.

“But, he couldn’t, unfortunately for George, because that might have been some more points, but he was third today.”

Kravitz though did his Jordan impression outside the Mercedes garage where several members of the crew were stood, and it is safe to say that it got their attention.

“Sorry, was that harsh? Was that harsh of me boys?” Kravitz said to the Mercedes personnel looking his way with smiles.

“Yeah, but come on. He can’t even overtake Lando Norris who hasn’t even got any brakes. I know it would have been one lap longer… Anyway, I was quoting and imagining the late great Eddie Jordan.

“I know, I know, there were reasons why.

“Sorry, that was slightly awkward, I’ll step this way!”

With no response from the Mercedes crew, Kravitz quickly moved on to the next topic in his famous notebook.

Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli crossed the line P8 but was promoted to a P6 finish, after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified for an underweight car and excessive plank wear respectively.

