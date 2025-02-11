Williams have announced a new title partnership with software company Atlassian that will see the team be renamed for the 2025 season.

The deal is the first title sponsor since Dorilton Capital’s takeover and the first since James Vowles became team principal in 2023.

Having already accidentally leaked the news via a picture of Carlos Sainz in the team’s new kit, Williams have now moved to confirm a sponsorship agreement with Australian software company Atlassian.

Williams, or as they will now be known officially Atlassian Williams Racing, have signed a long-term deal with the company and say they will also be Official Technology Partner and Official Collaboration Software partner.

The Grove outfit described the multi-year commitment as the biggest partnership deal in Williams’ 48-year history. Atlassian’s services are used by over 300,000 customers across the globe.

Williams will launch the FW47 on Friday using a special livery to commemorate the partnership. The livery that will be used for the season will then be shown for the first time at the F175 live event in London on February 18.

Vowles said: “I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing. Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.

“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.

“Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Atlassian’s CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said: “Formula 1 is the ultimate team sport. It’s where engineers, developers, commercial teams, pit crews and countless others work together in real-time at incredible speeds to race for a podium finish. Atlassian shares Williams’ deep belief in the power of teamwork.

“We know that when great teams have the right tools and practices, they can achieve things that would be impossible alone.

“As one of the first global technology companies out of Australia, we understand what it’s like to have passion, drive and the belief that you’re building something great. This team has been through a remarkable transformation, and I believe Atlassian Williams Racing has all the foundations for a renewed era of greatness.”

