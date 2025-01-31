This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

It may be the most anticipated merchandise launch of all time as fans prepare to spend their money on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari merchandise range when it arrives in stores.

Fans who support the seven-time F1 world champion and the Ferrari F1 team will be expected a new range of t-shirts, baseball caps and other merchandise featuring the famous prancing horse logo and Hamilton’s number 44 for the first time.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merchandise: When and where to buy

Hamilton has been spotted in a key piece of Ferrari merchandise in his testing sessions for the brand and it could prove to be one of the most popular merchandise items when it goes on sale.

Hamilton has been spotted in a new Ferrari jacket before his second day of testing and it ticks all of the Ferrari merchandise boxes.

Hamilton is wearing a version of the £350 Puma Ferrari Scuderia jacket which was worn by its drivers and staff last season. Featuring a yellow stripe down the front, the jacket is mostly red with team sponsors including Shell. The hooded jacket is one of the most expensive in the Puma and Ferrari collaboration and is twice the price of the team coach jacket, which is priced at £170.

The full Ferrari range for the 2025 is expected to arrive in mid-February after the team has officially launched the new car livery.

It will likely include jackets and t-shirts produced by Puma as part of the collaboration between the two brands. Throughout the season expect Ferrari to launch race-specific merchandise ranges for both Hamilton and his fellow team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and other F1 teams will all be launching new merchandise ranges this year. Adidas has already confirmed a new Mercedes collaboration that includes at least two special edition trainers, hoodies and jackets. The full range will be revealed in February.

According to Adidas: “The partnership will also include apparel, footwear and accessories created and designed specifically for supporters of the team and its drivers. Several limited edition drops are also planned throughout the year.”

You can see the Adidas Mercedes collection here.