The FIA has announced that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is under investigation for arriving late to Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Monaco Grand Prix.

It comes after F1’s governing body launched a separate investigation against Lando Norris, the McLaren driver and reigning world champion, for the same offence.

FIA launches Charles Leclerc investigation over Monaco GP press conference breach

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Leclerc and Norris were paired together, along with Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto, in the first part of Thursday’s press conference in Monte Carlo.

The press conference was scheduled to begin at 1430 local time, but started a couple of minutes later than planned after Leclerc and Norris arrived late.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Norris has been summoned to a stewards’ hearing on Friday morning for being late to the press conference.

Norris and a McLaren team representative are required to report to the stewards at 1010 local time, just hours before the start of FP1 in Monaco.

Norris’s hearing will come 10 minutes after Leclerc, who has been summoned to a stewards’ hearing at 1000 local time on Friday.

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Ferrari announced on Wednesday that Leclerc had signed a new multi-year contract extension ahead of his home race.

PlanetF1.com understands that Leclerc’s new deal will keep him at Ferrari beyond the 2030 season, with the 28-year-old believed to be the first driver to commit his future to his existing team into the next decade.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Ferrari, Leclerc said: “I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

“It has always been so much more than just a team to me.

“It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child and after all these years it has become a second family.

“Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the world championship back to Maranello.

“Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it’s also a responsibility I never take for granted.

“I’ll continue to give absolutely everything I have to bring this team back to where it belongs, at the very top, for everyone in Maranello, and above all for the tifosi, whose passion is the heartbeat of this Scuderia.”

Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, added: “Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years now and this renewal feels like something very natural for us.

“Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents.

“We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track.

“We know how much this project means to him and we are happy to continue working towards our shared goals.”

Leclerc is a previous winner of his home race, taking victory at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2024.

He remains without a win since that year’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

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