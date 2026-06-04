McLaren driver and reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris is under investigation for arriving late to Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris appeared in the first part of Thursday’s press conference in Monte Carlo, appearing alongside Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi.

Lando Norris facing Monaco Grand Prix FIA investigation after late press conference arrival

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The start of the press conference, which had been scheduled for 1430 local time in Monaco, was delayed by a couple of minutes after Norris arrived slightly late.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, along with Williams driver Alex Albon and Haas’s Esteban Ocon, appeared in the second half of the press conference.

The FIA stewards have announced that Norris is under investigation for arriving late to the press briefing.

Norris and a McLaren team representative are required to attend a stewards’ hearing at 10:10 local time on Friday, hours before the start of the opening free practice session in Monaco.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Leclerc has also found himself under investigation for the same offence.

Drivers are typically handed a fine for being late to such events as press conferences over the course of an F1 race weekend.

The stewards’ panel in Monaco is made up of former F1 driver Derek Warwick, Garry Connelly, Tanja Geilhausen and Jean-Francois Calmes.

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Norris is the most recent winner of the Monaco Grand Prix having tasted victory at the Principality at this race in 2025.

It ended a six-race winless run for the McLaren driver, who went on to secure a maiden world championship at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren has had a muted start to the F1 2026 season with Norris so far claiming just one podium finish, achieved in Miami last month.

Norris suffered his first retirement of the season at the last race in Canada following a gearbox issue.

He also failed to start the second race of the season in China along with teammate Oscar Piastri after both McLarens suffers technical problems on the grid.

Norris currently sits fifth in the standings entering the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, trailing Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 73 points.

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