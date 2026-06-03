Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a new Ferrari contract for Charles Leclerc, George Russell being open to Max Verstappen becoming his teammate, and PlanetF1.com’s Monaco GP predictions.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Lewis Hamilton’s simulator experiment questioned by ex-race engineer

Ferrari has reportedly taken Lewis Hamilton’s claim that he won’t use the simulator for pre-race preparation any more with a “shrug of the shoulder”.

However, former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley feels the Briton has jumped to conclusions as he’s only raced one grand prix – Canada – for Ferrari without sim prep.

While Hamilton finished the race P2, his best result in red, former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer questioned whether Hamilton could’ve maybe won the race had he used the sim.

Read next: Ferrari’s response to Lewis Hamilton simulator snub revealed by ex-engineer

Charles Leclerc commits his long-term future to Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has committed his future to Ferrari, signing for the “coming seasons”. PlanetF1.com understands that he’ll remain in red beyond 2030.

Although the eight-time grand prix winner last won in 2024, he insists he believes in Ferrari “more than ever” and is committed to the mutual dream of bringing home the world title.

At just 28 years old, Leclerc is Ferrari’s second-most capped Formula 1 driver and also ranks second for pole positions, behind only Michael Schumacher.

Read more: Charles Leclerc extends with Ferrari for the ‘coming seasons’

George Russell ‘up’ for Max Verstappen partnership

George Russell and Max Verstappen may be fierce rivals on-track after their 2024 war-of-words, but the Briton says he is open to teaming up with the four-time world champion in either Formula 1 or at the Nürburgring.

“I’m up for it and would relish the opportunity to always go against the best,” said the Mercedes F1 driver.

Verstappen continues to be linked to Mercedes, but as Russell’s replacement and not his teammate.

But while Verstappen has hinted that ideally he’d like to remain with Red Bull in F1 2027, Toto Wolff has also said he’s happy with Russell and Kimi Antonelli as his pairing.

Read more: ‘Never say never’ – George Russell issues surprise response to Max Verstappen question

FIA president doubles down on ‘simpler, lighter, safer, louder’ V8s

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has doubled down on his promise to reintroduce V8 engines, either in 2030 or 2031 as the latest.

Vowing that the V8s would run on sustainable fuel, Ben Sulayem reiterated that the power unit would be less dependent on battery power than today’s formula.

“V8s are lighter, simpler and more cost-effective, while sustainable fuels mean they can remain aligned with our environmental ambitions,” he said in a statement on social media.

“More importantly, they bring back the unique, visceral sounds that fans around the world associate with Formula 1.”

Read next: FIA president’s four-word V8 promise to F1 fans

Crystal ball gazing ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc will either bin it in qualifying or win the grand prix. Maybe even both.

It may only be race six, but it’s crunch time in the Mercedes intra-team battle.

And Monaco will be a humdinger race with the new regulations leading to penalty of passes.

It’s the PF1 crew’s Monaco GP predictions…

Read next: Monaco GP predictions: Leclerc curse, Hadjar under pressure, defining Mercedes moment