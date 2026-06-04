Ferrari has been predicted to be in with a chance of winning at several circuits this season by F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer.

After five races, Mercedes is currently the only team to have won a grand prix, but driver-turned-pundit Palmer believes that could change as soon as this weekend.

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While Mercedes has dominated the season so far, it is fair to say Ferrari has looked the second-best team on the grid with the Scuderia currently 41 points clear of P3 McLaren.

This weekend, F1 returns to a track that has typically been kind to Ferrari and Palmer suggested Monaco could be a happy weekend for Charles Leclerc and the team.

“Ferrari will definitely win a race this year,” he told a betting site. “That’s my hot tip this early on. I think they will be in with a great shot in Monaco.

“I think I would put that on Charles because I think he’s just such a Monaco specialist and it’s his home race and everything else.”

“The Ferrari car is not only a brilliant chassis, but it’s great off the line, which at the moment they still hold that advantage. However, the power unit on the Ferrari is their weakness and it’s very difficult for a driver to have too much say on that.

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“But, Ferrari has a golden chance to win in Monaco because of the way that their car is.”

Monaco is not their only chance though according to Palmer who said Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc could be contenders in Zandvoort and Budapest.

“They’ll have other good circuits. And again, if Lewis can stay in, even in the position he’s in, he can stay close and fight.

“You’ve got obviously Monaco, but other circuits as well, maybe Zandvoort, maybe Budapest, where Charles was on pole last year as well. Lewis has a great record in Hungary, possibly even Canada. They can be really competitive.”

“So there are going to be so many. And I think these early races in the season have probably been a bad mix of races for Ferrari because there’ve been a lot of power-sensitive circuits, which is not their strong suit. When we go to sort of twistier circuits, then I think we’ll see Ferrari with a much better chance.”

Ferrari is approaching 600 days since its last win with Carlos Sainz’s victory at the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix the last time they stood on the top step in a full race.

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