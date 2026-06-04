Helmut Marko says the “only hope” for Mercedes’ rivals this season is that the rivalry between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell ignites.

Mercedes has dominated at the beginning of Formula 1’s new regulation cycle, winning all five grands prix, two with 1-2 results, and taking a P1 at the Sprint in China.

Kimi Antonelli v George Russell: Tear each other apart is the only hope

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Antonelli’s four Grand Prix wins have given him a 43-point lead over Russell in the standings, with third-placed Charles Leclerc a further 13 points off the pace. Mercedes has a clear advantage in the race for the teams’ title, 72 points clear of Ferrari.

Antonelli and Russell, though, could yet be each other’s biggest obstacle in the title race.

The rivalry between the teammates showed signs of heating up in Canada when Antonelli vented after Russell forced him off the track during the Sprint. He called the Briton’s antics “unfair” and said it deserved a “penalty”.

They were back at it again the next day, going wheel-to-wheel in the Grand Prix.

The teammates traded positions at the hairpin as both made mistakes, there were wheels on the grass, and this time it was Russell who felt Antonelli wasn’t playing fair.

Their battle ended when Russell’s W17’s battery suffered a “catastrophic” failure on lap 30, with Russell retiring on the side of the track.

Antonelli claimed the win and pulled 43 points clear of Russell.

But while Marko accepts the Mercedes package is extremely strong, the Brackley squad could give rivals a look-in if Antonelli and Russell’s rivalry truly ignites.

“Mercedes is clearly the strongest team,” the former Red Bull motorsport advisor told OE24. “They have the best engine and also set the tone with the battery.

“For the first time since 2021, they have managed to build a competitive chassis, and they also have a strong driver pairing.

“Although I find it very refreshing how the young Antonelli lets the car fly. But Russell is the experienced one, who will also strike back.

“That they tear each other apart in the process is the only hope. Otherwise Mercedes is gone.”

The 83-year-old, though, has ruled out Ferrari offering Mercedes a bit of a challenge at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Not only does the Monte Carlo street circuit with its slow corners suit Ferrari’s F1 cars, but there’s added incentive for local lad Leclerc to win.

“They [Mercedes] will have a hard time with the slow corners,” said Marko.

“I see Leclerc in front – he’s at home there and my favourite in qualifying. And whoever is at the front in Monaco also wins the race.”

Toto Wolff has hinted at team orders in future battles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff made it clear after Montreal that while he welcomes his drivers racing, the team will step in if they feel the drivers are taking it too far.

“It’s always easy at the end now to say ‘well, that was great for the team and great for the sport, and didn’t we all enjoy watching the battle’,” he said. “And that is true to a degree, but there is another side, which we need to look at, that it was close a few times.

“Kimi tucking back in and locking the tyres could have ended in a double DNF, and not because of over-aggressive driving, simply by a mistake, and the same through the last chicane with a situation.

“So it’s important to analyse the risk, then discuss with the drivers whether they failed, if it was a bit close.

“And if that is the case, how can we avoid these very, very tough situations? Or let’s say situations where we deem it a little bit too close.”

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Asked if he is concerned that the drivers’ own interests could hurt the team, Wolff replied: “No, I don’t think so.

“Obviously, when you listen to some of the radio comms, I think there’s room for improvement.

“But in terms of wearing your heart on your sleeve, it’s right. But not – how can I say? – concentrate on the driving, that’s important.

“But other than that, I think they behaved like race drivers that race for a championship.

“So I wouldn’t be able to see a fault in that [approach].”

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