Ferrari has announced it will be supplying the Cadillac Formula 1 team with power units from the 2026 season, subject to approval of its entry.

General Motors reached an agreement in principle with Formula One Management to enter a team under the Cadillac moniker onto the grid from 2026, with its own factory power unit set to be ready in 2028.

Cadillac to be powered by Ferrari upon Formula 1 entry

1978 World Champion Mario Andretti, who will be serving in a non-executive board role with Cadillac upon their entry into Formula 1, confirmed recently that Ferrari was the “preferred option” for a power unit deal, and that has now been confirmed by the Italian brand.

In a brief statement, Ferrari said: “Ferrari today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved.”

