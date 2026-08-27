Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Alpine announcing that Franco Colapinto will remain with the team for the F1 2027 season as Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton makes a rallying cry ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Franco Colapinto to stay with Alpine for F1 2027 season

Franco Colapinto will remain with Alpine for the F1 2027 season, the team has announced.

Colapinto joined Alpine after an impressive cameo with Williams in 2024, replacing Jack Doohan in a race seat after the first six races of 2025.

The Argentine has scored points at half of the 12 rounds so far this season, including a career-best sixth-place finish in Canada.

Read more: Franco Colapinto retained by Alpine for 2027 alongside Pierre Gasly

Lewis Hamilton tells Ferrari to ‘turn up the heat’ on Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Ferrari “really need to turn up the heat” to stand “any chance” of beating Mercedes to the F1 2026 titles.

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc remain stuck on one win apiece this season after a frustrating Dutch Grand Prix.

The Zandvoort race saw George Russell reclaim second place in the drivers’ standings from Hamilton.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to ‘turn up the heat’ against Mercedes

Ferrari set to run Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari is set to run a special tribute livery to Michael Schumacher at the Italian Grand Prix.

The F1 2026 campaign marks 30 years since Schumacher’s first season with Ferrari and 20 years since his last.

Schumacher, who won five of his seven world championships with Ferrari, announced his first retirement from F1 at Monza moments after winning the 2006 Italian Grand Prix.

Read more: Ferrari teases special Michael Schumacher livery for Italian Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda urges interested teams to ‘call me’ for F1 2027 seat

Yuki Tsunoda says interested teams should “call me” over a seat on the F1 2027 grid.

The Japanese driver returned to a race seat at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he stood in for Liam Lawson at the Racing Bulls team.

Tsunoda finished ahead of regular driver Arvid Lindblad to claim 11th place.

Read more: ‘Call me, please!’ – Yuki Tsunoda sends F1 2027 message after Dutch GP

Untelevised Liam Lawson team radio after Max Verstappen clash

Untelevised team radio footage from the Dutch Grand Prix has revealed the moment Liam Lawson responded sarcastically to Max Verstappen’s aggressive move on the opening lap.

Lawson and Verstappen touched wheels on the exit of Turn 3 on the first lap at Zandvoort, moments before the latter exited the race in an accident at the final corner.

In the heat of the moment, Lawson was not impressed by Verstappen’s aggression in battle.

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Read more: Sarcastic Liam Lawson team radio emerges in untelevised Dutch GP footage