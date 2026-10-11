Singapore Grand Prix 2026 – F1 race results (Marina Bay)

Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed his second win of the F1 2026 season at the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 results: Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Verstappen collected his 73rd career victory seven days after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was second with Kimi Antonelli taking another step closer to the F1 2026 world championship with third place for Mercedes.

Lando Norris, the reigning world champion, was fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was sixth, with Liam Lawson seventh for the Racing Bulls team.

Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg was eighth, one spot ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell, who recovered from an engine penalty to take ninth.

Isack Hadjar completed the top10 for Red Bull.

There were three retirements at Singapore with Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi), Franco Colapinto (Alpine) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) all failing to reach the chequered flag.

What are the F1 results from the Singapore Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull LAP 62 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +7.335 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +24.573 4 Lando Norris McLaren +40.506 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +49.644 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +53.188 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +81.666 8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +83.555 9 George Russell Mercedes +84.583 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +87.945 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1L 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 1L 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 1L 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 1L 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1L 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1L 17 Sergio Perez Cadillac 2L 18 Alex Albon Williams 1L 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 3L OUT Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26L OUT Franco Colapinto Alpine 33L OUT Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 55L

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!