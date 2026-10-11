Max Verstappen finally conquers Singapore with dominant Grand Prix victory

SINGAPORE – Max Verstappen claimed his first Grand Prix victory in Singapore in dominant fashion, winning from lights to flag ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Despite heading to the Marina Bay circuit, the only track on the current F1 calendar at which he had never won, Verstappen was untouchable in Singapore as he ticked off that box.

Max Verstappen wins the Singapore Grand Prix

As the anthem rang out with 15 minutes to go to the formation lap, Mercedes mechanics worked on Kimi Antonelli’s W17, replacing the front brake sensor as there was no telemetry on his out laps.

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc lined up on the soft Pirelli tyres, with Lewis Hamilton in third place on the medium tyres. Behind him, Kimi Antonelli and the McLaren teammates were on the soft tyres.

Leclerc made a flying start, but Verstappen muscled his way into the lead through Turn 1. Hamilton lined up third in a clean opening lap for all 22 of the drivers at the Marina Bay circuit.

With Overtake Mode enabled, Leclerc was all over Verstappen’s rear wing, while Antonelli hounded Hamilton for third place. The McLarens kept pace as the top six began to break away from Liam Lawson. George Russell, who started P19 after an engine penalty, was up to 16th.

Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon went wheel-to-wheel to be the best-placed Haas driver, Bearman ahead, then Ocon, then Bearman.

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Gabriel Bortoleto’s race ended on Lap 8, the Audi driver pulling over in the pit exit with a gearbox issue. The VSC was called as the marshals came out to push his Audi back into the pit lane.

The Audi, with its rear brakes smoking, caught fire. While the marshals used their fire extinguishers, the pit lane was momentarily closed.

At the front, Verstappen was up to 1.5s ahead of Leclerc, who was “Plan C”, with Hamilton a further three seconds down with Antonelli hounding him. Behind them, Norris was intriguingly asked about the “strategy meeting” and “do you still agree that your idea would be best?” Piastri was asked if he could “undercut” the cars ahead. He said yes, his pace is “strong”.

As the game of strategy continued, without an overtake inside the top ten except for Bearman on Ocon, Hamilton was told by Carlo Saint: “For Plan C we need to pick up the pace.” And Hamilton pitted, swapping his medium tyres for a set of softs. He came out behind Lawson, but made short work of passing the Racing Bulls driver to run sixth.

Antonelli was the next driver from the top ten into the pits, stopping on Lap 26. Medium-to-medium, meaning he’ll have to stop again. Leclerc was in next, softs to mediums. Norris told McLaren target +15. Leclerc came out just ahead of his teammate, who reported he lost “another two seconds” behind Leclerc.

Russell finally made his way into the points on Lap 31, elevated to P10 when Pierre Gasly pitted. The yellow flags were out moments later when Franco Colapinto found himself the wrong way in an escape road. He got going but stopped again, his race over. A “suspected driveline issue” said Alpine.

Midrace: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Bearman, Russell, Lawson, Hulkenberg.

Verstappen pitted on Lap 33, with Norris also in. They came out with first and sixth, with Verstappen still 1.6s ahead of Piastri in second. Piastri stopped a late later, but a slow right rear meant he came out seven seconds behind Norris. Antonelli, warned by Mercedes about his track limits, also pitted.

The VSC was out again on Lap 39 as Lance Stroll’s race ended. Leclerc was the first driver to pit, followed by Antonelli, and Russell. The VSC ended as Russell committed to the pit lane, costing him time. He came out in 10th place.

With 20 laps remaining in the race, Verstappen was leading by 8.5s ahead of Hamilton, Leclerc was seven seconds behind his teammate, ahead of Norris, Antonelli, who was complaining about “no brakes”, and Piastri, who stopped again because of a slow puncture. Lawson, Hulkenberg, Gasly, and Russell were running inside the points.

Taking six seconds out of Hamilton’s advantage in three laps, and then caught his teammate a lap later. Leclerc told Ferrari, “let’s not lose time” and promptly passed his teammate. Leclerc was a second clear of his teammate within a lap. He was, however, 15s down on Verstappen with 15 laps remaining.

As Norris and Antonelli closed in on the back of Hamilton’s Ferrari, Antonelli committed another track limit violation. The two were on Hamilton’s rear wing with 10 to go. “I’m losing these tyres,” complained Hamilton. Norris attacked Hamilton, Hamilton went wide, Norris’ tyres got dirty, and Antonelli pounced on the Mercedes driver.

Antonelli took third place off Hamilton, with Norris also through on the Ferrari driver. Antonelli immediately put time between himself and Norris, negating a potential five second time penalty for track limits. Peter Bonnington to Antonelli: “Track limits, track limits, track limits.”

Piastri caught Hamilton on the penultimate lap, and powered his way passed on the final lap.

Verstappen won the race, his first Grand Prix win at the Marina Bay circuit, by seven seconds ahead of Leclerc with Antonelli third.

Norris was fourth ahead of Piastri, Hamilton, Lawson, Hulkenberg and Russell. Hadjar made a late pass on Gasly to snatch the final point in the Grand Prix.

Singapore Grand Prix: Top ten

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +7.3

3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +24.5

4 Lando Norris McLaren +40.5

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +49.6

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +53.1

7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +81.6

8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +83.3

9 George Russell Mercedes +84.6

10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +90.8

The full results from the Singapore Grand Prix

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