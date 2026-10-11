SINGAPORE – The FIA stewards decided to take no further action against Lewis Hamilton after a quick investigation at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Alerting the stewards over a potential case of leaving the track and gaining an advantage in battle with Lando Norris, the stewards explained why they did not consider Norris’ overtake attempt a “legitimate” one, while Kimi Antonelli also played a role in the decision to take no further action against Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton escapes FIA punishment in Singapore

Hamilton started from third on the grid at Marina Bay, on medium tyres, compared to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen both on softs ahead.

The first of that trio to pit, it transpired that Hamilton pushed to stick with a one-stop strategy.

It proved to be the wrong choice as he came under late-race pressure from Norris and Antonelli.

Norris attacked into Turn 1, which opened the door for an Antonelli heist, as he snatched fourth from the McLaren driver as they powered out of the left-hander.

Little more than half a lap later, Hamilton was also picked off by Antonelli.

However, with Hamilton and Norris having left the track at T1, the FIA stewards noted Hamilton for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

After a swift investigation, the stewards determined that no further action was required.

The stewards pointed out that Norris also left the track, and highlighted Antonelli overtaking both drivers, when explaining why there was no penalty.

“The stewards reviewed video, timing and in-car video evidence,” the verdict document begins.

“Car 44 left the track in Turn 1 while the driver was defending his position to Car 1.

“However, the overtaking attempt by Car 1 was not a legitimate one as Car 1 also left the track at the same point.

“Therefore the stewards determine that both cars rejoined the track in the correct order.

“Having done so, both Car 44 and Car 1 lost their positions to Car 12 which was behind them when they left the track.

“Given all that, the stewards determine that no further action is warranted in this case.”

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Having lost those two positions, Hamilton’s Singapore evening worsened still.

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri, despite the Australian having made a second pit-stop due to a slow puncture, also caught the Brit, applying late-race pressure.

Hamilton’s defence was valiant, but with much better traction on his far fresher softs, Piastri was able to complete the pass on Hamilton into Turn 16.

Hamilton, having ran second at one stage, was forced to settle for an eventual P6 result.

Leclerc ensured a place on the podium for Ferrari with P2, a little over seven seconds behind the dominant Red Bull of Verstappen.

Championship leader Antonelli completed the podium.

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