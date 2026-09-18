Ferrari has announced a multi-year partnership with Japanese technology company Rakuten, effective from the F1 2027 season.

The agreement will see Rakuten, which was previously linked with a title sponsorship deal with McLaren in 2014, enter Formula 1 for the first time.

Ferrari adds Rakuten to sponsor portfolio for F1 2027 season

Following a winless 2025 season, Ferrari has enjoyed a much-improved F1 2026 campaign under the new regulations.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc currently sit on one victory apiece in 2026, with Ferrari holding second place in the constructors’ standings with a maximum of nine races remaining.

After last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, Ferrari has announced that Rakuten will join the team’s sponsorship portfolio from the F1 2027 season.

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The deal sees Rakuten enter the Formula 1 market for the first time, having reportedly been in advanced talks over the title sponsorship of McLaren in 2014.

Sky News reported at the time that a three-year deal worth £40million annually was on the cards between McLaren and Rakuten, but no agreement was reached.

More recently, the Rakuten Sports agency brokered an ambassadorial deal between pet lifestyle brand Vetreska and Oliver Bearman, the Haas F1 driver, in May.

Bearman, a product of Ferrari’s junior academy, is widely regarded as a future Ferrari driver. The 21-year-old made his Formula 1 debut with the team in 2024, deputising for an unwell Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has confirmed that its deal with Rakuten will come into effect on January 1 2027.

A Ferrari statement read: “The new partnership brings together two global brands with shared values centered on innovation, technology and excellence, combining Scuderia Ferrari HP’s global reach and sporting heritage with Rakuten’s technology network and extensive ecosystem.

“Beyond the racetrack, the partnership will explore opportunities across Rakuten’s wider ecosystem, including e-commerce and Rakuten Symphony, leveraging the global platform of Formula 1 to develop new business connections, showcase technological capabilities and explore opportunities for cross-industry innovation.”

Lorenzo Giorgetti, the chief racing revenue officer of Ferrari, said: “Welcoming Rakuten to Scuderia Ferrari HP is an opportunity to bring together two brands with a strong global presence and a shared belief in the power of innovation.

“Rakuten has built an exceptional digital ecosystem and brings technological capabilities that can open up new ways for us to create value beyond the racetrack.

“We look forward to working together from 2027 and exploring the opportunities that this partnership can create for both our organisations and our communities worldwide.”

Mickey Mikitani, chairman and CEO of the Rakuten Group, added: “Motorsport at the highest level is defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence, in technological innovation and creating unique connections with fans – a commitment we share with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

“This partnership provides a dynamic global stage to bring Rakuten’s technology capabilities, digital ecosystem and unique membership experiences directly to millions of passionate Ferrari and Formula 1 fans around the world.”

Ferrari’s deal with Rakuten comes after the team welcomed L’Oreal-owned SkinCeuticals as its first-ever skincare partner in June.

It continues the diversification of Ferrari’s sponsorship portfolio following the addition of another first-of-its-kind deal with wearable technology provider Whoop ahead of the 2026 campaign.

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