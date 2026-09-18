Formula 1 could be in a chaotic Friday at next year’s Monaco Grand Prix, with Lando Norris saying the drivers will have to take risks as they’ll have just one practice hour before Sprint qualifying.

Formula 1 announced on Wednesday that next season there will be ten Sprints, an increase from this year’s six, and that Monaco will host one of the short races.

Lando Norris explains Monaco’s 2027 Sprint challenge

It will be the first time Monaco hosts a Sprint event.

Bahrain, Australia, Japan, and Abu Dhabi will also be first-time Sprint venues, while Canada, Silverstone, Monza, Brazil and Qatar will also feature.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali said: “We are thrilled to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special.”

It is, however, Monaco’s inclusion that is the main talking point.

The Monte Carlo street race is steeped in Formula 1 history, and is often referred to as the jewel in the crown.

While the circuit tests a driver’s mettle with its walls and tight corners, it doesn’t often deliver an exciting race. This season there were just 10 overtakes throughout the 78-lap Grand Prix.

Only time will tell whether next season’s Sprint will up the ante or whether the drivers will be cautious in the short race knowing that qualifying is just a few hours later.

“Interesting,” Norris told Sky Sports F1 when asked for his thoughts on Monaco hosting a Sprint.

“I guess the main thing is that means you’ve got FP1, [Sprint] qualifying on Friday – which is the challenge.

“Obviously not a lot happens in a race on Sunday or in the Sprint, but the challenge is just one practice session straight in, which has probably never happened before in Monaco.”

Norris explained that with just one practice session before Sprint qualifying, the drivers will not only have to rely on their previous knowledge of the circuit but they’ll also have to take more risks in FP1, and hope they don’t overdo it.

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“That’s more [about] relying on data from this year,” he said.

“Obviously tougher for us as drivers.

“You don’t have as much time to build up to things so you’re probably going have to try and risk a little bit more earlier which is normally when you can see a bit more of a difference between people who can get comfy, try things and be at 99 per cent and not go to 103 and 104 [per cent] because in Monaco when you go to that limit, game over.

“It’s more exciting for the fans and the people watching.”

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