The FIA has confirmed that two straight-mode zones will be in place at Interlagos for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Active aero partially replaced the former DRS system under the new rules for the F1 2026 season.

FIA confirms two SM zones for Brazilian Grand Prix

Unlike DRS, which was only limited to the rear wing, active aero allows drivers to manually open their front and rear wings to reduce drag on the straights.

The cars then return to their normal configuration to enhance downforce and grip levels in the corners.

The number of straight-mode zones has varied at each circuit over the course of the season due to the demands and layout of each circuit.

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A record of five SM zones were in place in Australia and Singapore earlier this season, while active aero was effectively banned for the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in May.

Ahead of the 20th round of the season in Brazil this weekend, the FIA has confirmed that two SM zones will feature at Interlagos.

The first will be located on the start-finish straight, with the second on the straight between Turns 3 and 4.

The detection point for overtake mode will be positioned on the exit of Turn 12, with the activation point situated after the left-hand kink of Turn 13.

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Mercedes heads to the Brazilian Grand Prix on the brink of winning the constructors’ championship for the first time since 2021.

With a current advantage of 126 points, the Brackley-based team will be crowned champions if it outscores main rival Ferrari by three points or more at Interlagos.

Kimi Antonelli secured the drivers’ title at last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, with the 20-year-old breaking Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record as the youngest world champion in F1 history.

McLaren won the Brazilian Grand Prix last year, with Lando Norris taking the final victory of his title-winning season.

Mercedes has not won in Brazil since Antonelli’s teammate George Russell secured his maiden F1 win at Interlagos in 2022.

Number of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

Spain: 2

Azerbaijan: 2

Bahrain: 4

Singapore: 5

United States: 2

Mexico: 3

Brazil: 2

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