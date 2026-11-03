Haas confirm Ocon firing as replacement named for Brazil GP

Rafael Camara will make his F1 race debut at his home grand prix this weekend as he replaces Esteban Ocon at Haas.

Camara’s F1 debut will come at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Rafael Camara F1 race debut in place of Esteban Ocon at Haas

Last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix saw plenty of off-track drama, with Haas more than playing its part.

Following a heated radio exchange with race engineer Laura Mueller over the tyres being used during a practice session and the run plan he was being asked to complete, scenes that unfolded out of the public gaze resulted in the sudden decision to replace Ocon with Toyota’s Ryo Hirakawa.

The Japanese veteran enjoyed a strong debut, and after post-race penalties were dished out to rival drivers, his efforts were rewarded with a point.

In the days since Mexico, the relationship with Ocon has not been repaired, and Haas has now confirmed that the Frenchman will not feature for the team again.

Stepping in for Brazil is Camara, the Ferrari academy prospect and F2 championship leader who has already been confirmed with the team for 2027.

“We have now notified Esteban Ocon that he will not return to a race seat with TGR Haas F1 Team this season,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“Such decisions are never made lightly, as was the case in Mexico City – but then, as now, we feel this is firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward.

“The conversations that ultimately unfolded between the team and Esteban remain an internal matter, and we will continue to respect the private nature of closed-door situations.

“Looking ahead, we’ve chosen Rafael Camara to drive alongside Ollie Bearman at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“Having excelled in his TPC outing in August, we know Rafa’s capabilities and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team this weekend and working with him through his Formula 1 debut, driving the VF-26 in Brazil.”

More on Esteban Ocon

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In its statement, Haas confirmed only that Camara would contest the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Currently, the Brazilian is set to round out the F2 campaign with events alongside F1 in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. It is, however, possible that he could forgo these duties and remain with Haas for the remainder of the season, giving him significant experience as he prepares for his debut season next term.

On Ocon’s side, the Frenchman is without a drive for next season and recently stated that he would not consider a drive in any other championship, viewing F1 as the place he deserves to be.

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