George Russell ‘hung out to dry’ by Mercedes as Martin Brundle speaks out

Martin Brundle believes George Russell has not been treated fairly by his Mercedes team amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Russell has been “hung out to dry” by Mercedes, in the opinion of Brundle, who feels the Brit has done a “brilliant job” of taking over from Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes team leader but he has been left in an “embarrassing” situation where he does not yet have a contract agreed to keep him with the team beyond F1 2025.

Does George Russell deserve better from Mercedes?

Russell is piecing together arguably his strongest F1 season yet in 2025, recently claiming the Canadian Grand Prix victory, his fourth career win. But, it has not been enough to convince Mercedes to pull the trigger on signing him to a new contract, his current deal is up at the end of F1 2025.

And ahead of the British Grand Prix, Brundle was asked by Sky F1 whether he felt Russell is being treated fairly by Mercedes.

“No, I don’t think he is,” Brundle replied.

“I think that he’s being hung out to dry a little bit.

“He’s doing a brilliant job of leading the Mercedes team. He’s picked up the mantle from Lewis Hamilton very well. It must be super uncomfortable for him, and a bit embarrassing that he’s sitting there waiting.

“Unless stuff is going on behind the scenes. But if it is, why are they not saying so?”

Russell has done plenty of alluding to behind closed doors happenings at Mercedes, his claim that talks are “ongoing” between the team and Verstappen sparking the rumour mill into overdrive.

If Verstappen is truly an option for Mercedes, Brundle can understand why team principal Toto Wolff is holding off making a decision.

Russell’s Mercedes seat is not the only one potentially up for grabs, as rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli also does not have a contract beyond F1 2025.

“Of course, Max Verstappen, I think everybody accepts he’s the fastest one on the grid,” said Brundle, “comes with certain challenges as well, but it’s a very difficult situation.

“But that’s the crucible of Formula 1, that there’s the shark pool out there. And you know what? If you’re a team principal, don’t make a decision until you really have to.”

Verstappen to Mercedes speculation is fuelled by the existence of a performance-related exit clause in his Red Bull deal – a contract which runs until the end of 2028 – though Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko delivered a blow to Mercedes by declaring that Verstappen “hasn’t signed” with the Silver Arrows “and can’t do it at all.”

“And in fact, is there any way that Max can actually get out of his Red Bull contract,” Brundle therefore pondered.

Verstappen has seen his and Red Bull’s dominant ways fade over the last year, though it is impossible to tell which car represents the golden ticket for performance long term, as from F1 2026, the landscape resets with new chassis and engine regulations.

Mercedes aced it the last time new engines arrived in Formula 1, going on a run of eight consecutive Constructors’ title wins between 2014-21, sparking intrigue over how they will respond to the new rules on their way.

Red Bull meanwhile, will become a power unit manufacturer for the first time when the F1 2026 engines arrive, having developed their first creation in partnership with Ford.

Brundle believes that there will be “some nervousness” for Verstappen over the Red Bull Powertrains-Ford project.

“If ever you needed a crystal ball – and we tried to get them when we were drivers – if ever it’s going to be more opaque, it’s now,” said Brundle, “because next season, new chassis, new engine, Red Bull are debutants making their own engines.

“That’s a big, tall order, and I’m sure Max has got some nervousness.”

Verstappen sits P3 in the current Drivers’ Championship standings, a position and nine points ahead of Russell.

