Nikola Tsolov revealed Helmut Marko reached out with a congratulatory message after his Melbourne victory, underlining the Austrian’s continued influence despite stepping away from Red Bull.

That reveal comes after Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said that Marko remains “open and available” to the team for guidance, despite his departure at the end of last season. Tsolov said he misses having Marko around at times.

Nikola Tsolov confirms Helmut Marko contact after Melbourne victory

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Marko had been at Red Bull since day one as senior advisor and head of the junior team. He confirmed his departure following the 2025 season, one in which Max Verstappen fell just two points short of a fifth successive title.

But, while Marko is no longer officially with Red Bull, not all ties have been severed.

Mekies confirmed that Marko is still on the other end of the phone for Red Bull’s drivers, and team personnel, if and when they need his guidance.

One of Marko’s former pupils, Nikola Tsolov, continues to fly the flag for the Red Bull Junior Team as leader of the F2 championship, heading into Round 2 in Miami.

Tsolov won the first feature race of the season in Melbourne, as the F2 rookie made an impressive start to life in the series.

Considering Mekies’ comments, Tsolov was asked by PlanetF1.com whether he has remained in touch with Marko.

“Yes,” he confirmed. “Actually, he texted me congratulations after the win in Australia, which was nice to see.

“So he still follows it, even though it was very early in Europe. So I’m glad to see he is still very passionate about it.

“I’m sure he’s still involved in some of the stuff.

“It’s good to see him. I kind of miss him sometimes, actually.”

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Tsolov confirmed that his victory in Melbourne gives him “good confidence”, as he arrives in Miami leading the early championship standings.

“To be fully honest, I wasn’t expecting to be leading that early on,” he added.

“So for me, it’s now just trying to keep it consistent, trying to maintain what we’ve been doing. Obviously it’s been working, which is probably the most important thing to know, and keep it up for the rest of the year.

“Coming into a new track, I wouldn’t say it changes completely the situation. I think we’re all prepared for stuff like that to happen. So, yeah, just looking to keep going and get the season started, actually.”

Formula 2’s visit to Miami marks the first time that the series has gone racing in North America.

Round 3 at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will follow.

As an F2 rookie, Tsolov will look to benefit from the unfamiliarity factor. For all drivers, these tracks are a blank sheet of paper.

“Obviously for me, it’s very exciting to have a new track on the calendar,” Tsolov said, focusing on Miami.

“We all start from zero, which is quite good for me as a rookie.

“I believe I’ve prepared quite well on the sim. Some work on the preparation comes from F1 as well, watching what they’ve done over the past few years at this track.

“It seems like an exciting new challenge, which I’m ready to take on, and just can’t wait to get it started already after the break.”

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