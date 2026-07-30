Lance Stroll has led the tributes to Aston Martin tyre technician Mick Fern, who passed away on Wednesday following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

‘Biscuit’, as he was known, spent 35 years in Formula 1, having joined the paddock in 1999 when Aston Martin was still Jordan.

Lance Stroll pays tribute to Mick Fern after Aston Martin announcement

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Fern worked for the Silverstone-based team on and off for more than three decades, and rejoined the team in 2015.

As a tyre technician, he was responsible for Lance Stroll’s tyres over the last seven seasons.

Fern missed last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix due to illness, with the team setting up a sign saying ‘Biscuit. Thinking of you’ outside the garage.

Aston Martin announced on Wednesday that Fern had passed away.

A heartfelt post on social media described him as a “true stalwart” who was “respected by all who worked with him”.

“The thoughts of the entire team and F1 community are with the family and friends of our teammate, Mick Fern, affectionately known to so many of us as Biscuit, who passed away peacefully today,” the team said.

“Biscuit was a true stalwart who showed loyalty and support to all those around him. He welcomed everyone with open arms and made our travelling world feel more like home.

“Biscuit spent 35 years in the paddock, and he was respected by all who worked with him. We are all so grateful for our time together and will dearly miss his warmth and humour.”

Stroll led the tributes to his “one of a kind” tyre technician.

“7 years of getting my tyres race-ready. Rest easy, Mick,” he said.

“You always made me laugh in the back of the garage, and you truly were one of a kind.

“My thoughts are with your family and friends. You’ll be deeply missed.

Esteban Ocon, who also worked with Fern at the Silverstone team, added: “A truly wonderful human being. I will never forget our time together and all the laughs we shared. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“RIP Biscuit, you legend.”

Aston Martin team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa said: “Biscuit, you will always be with us, a legend, a hero, an example for all. Big hug to all the family and friends. RIP.”

Bernie Collins, a former Aston Martin strategist, added: “Best in peace Biscuit. Hopefully you have a good cup of tea on the go. You will be missed and the paddock is sadder for your absence. #biscuit”

The sport’s presenters also paid tributed to ‘Biscuit’.

Rachel Brookes wrote: “I am so so sorry for your loss, his family’s loss, for the paddock’s loss, and everyone who knew him. Such a wonderful character who always made me smile. Give Jim a big hug and sending all of you my love. RIP Biscuit.”

Ruth Buscombe added: “A truly wonderful human I’m proud to have called my friend along with so many others in our Paddock.”

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